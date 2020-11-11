Mphasis-Digital Risk Named Major Contender in the Everest Group 2020 PEAK Matrix Report for Mortgage Operations Service Providers 2020

Read Article

Mphasis has been recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in the report “Mortgage Operations Service Providers PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020”.

October 2020’s PEAK Matrix report analyzed the capabilities of 19 global mortgage operations service providers based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process conducted over Q2 and Q3 2020, interactions with leading mortgage operations services providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the mortgage services market.

Backed by its acquisition of digital Risk, Mphasis has consistently built specific process capabilities on due diligence, quality control, and TRID reviews through its Qcynergy platform, and is also providing support to GSEs to improve loan quality. Based on Everest Group’s evaluation, Mphasis is positioned as a Major Contender within the 2020 PEAK Matrix. Through broad-based capabilities spanning mortgage processing, underwriting, closing and securitization, Mphasis has witnessed growth in its mortgage revenue, new client logos and a strong set of offerings in risk and regulatory management services.

“We are honored that Mphasis has been recognized for our efforts within the mortgage operations sector. Mphasis strives to help shape the evolving regulatory environment, focus on the shifts in consumer behavior and embrace the digital technologies that include advanced analytics and cognitive aids,” said Ravi Vasantaj, SVP & Global Head of Business Process Services, Mphasis. “The services that Mphasis offers looks to provide customers with a seamless and personalized experience.”

“Increasing competition from non-banks and evolving customer preferences are pushing enterprises to become more open to digital initiatives,” said Robin Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Mphasis, with its deep domain expertise in mortgage operations and continued investments in digital tools, can help financial institutions deliver superior customer experience amid the pandemic.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]