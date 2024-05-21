Mphasis establishes Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Computing in Hyderabad

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the inauguration of Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Computing in Phoenix Infocity, Hyderabad, Telangana. The new center will develop solutions in emerging technologies such as AI, Gen-AI, and Quantum Computing amongst others for global clients. Mphasis’ presence in Hyderabad has doubled year on year since it was established in 2016. With the addition of this new center, the company aims to develop AI-powered cutting-edge solutions thereby significantly amplifying its footprint in the city of Hyderabad.

The new center serves as an innovation hub for Computing and AI led competencies, enabling Mphasis to attract new and local hi-tech talent. This furthers opportunities across global industries including Banking and Financials, Logistics, and Real Estate. This facility is a pivotal move to leverage diversified talent availability, cater to client preferences and, and benefit from great ecosystem support.

“At Mphasis, we are dedicated to empowering enterprises to responsibly leverage AI and other emerging technologies. Our new centre in Hyderabad will play a crucial role in delivering next-gen solutions, creating a competitive edge, and unlocking new possibilities for our clients globally. The opening of our new centre reflects our dedication to nurturing a culture of collaboration and innovation, all powered by cutting-edge technology. This facility will not only elevate our service offerings but also enable Hyderabad’s exceptional talent to collaborate with a global network of experts, delivering unparalleled value and efficiency for our clients worldwide,” said Ravi Vasantraj, Global Delivery Head at Mphasis.

“Mphasis and IIT Madras have partnered together at the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing. We aim to accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, seeking to address challenges in logistics, healthcare and materials while retaining a focus on environmental and sustainable goals. Given the increasing risks of cyberattacks, we also recognise the urgency to deploy quantum communications and post quantum cryptography that will enable us to build a secure national digital infrastructure,” said Prof. Anil Prabhakar, Faculty Head, Center for Quantum Information Communication and Computing (CQuICC), IIT Madras.

“Hyderabad, known for its diverse skill sets spanning various sectors, offers us a unique opportunity to tap into individuals with the technical skills, functional knowledge, and aspiration for personal development that align perfectly with Mphasis’ values. We embark upon this expansion with great anticipation, poised to strengthen our presence and impact in the region, while reaffirming our dedication to accessing diverse talent reservoirs,” said Ayaskant Sarangi, CHRO, Mphasis.

Additionally, in alignment with Mphasis’ ESG commitments, the office is within a state-of-the-art A-grade building which stands out for achieving the prestigious IGBC pre-certified Platinum certification, underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. It serves as a beacon of excellence in the IT/ITeS SEZ office environment. Apart from this, all office designs focus on sustainability and adhere to LEED Platinum certification standards.