Mphasis gets certification of the Amazon Web Services and Amazon Partner Network Premiere Tier Compliance

Read Article

Mphasis specializing in cloud and cognitive services, along with its Stelligent division focused on DevOps on Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced its combined successful certification as a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The award of the highest possible partner status is result of successfully delivering platform led enterprise portfolio modernization and migration programs on industrial Dev(Sec)Ops foundations.

Mphasis which is also a member of the Blackstone Group of companies, provides an end-to-end cloud and cognitive portfolio of services that will provide enterprise customers to the ability to increase the speed of business leveraging the AWS Platform. This joint certification offers Mphasis the opportunity to leverage the deep relationship its Stelligent division has built within AWS having attained AWS DevOps Competency back in 2015 and being one of the first APN Consulting Partners to participate in the AWS Service Delivery Program.

As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, Mphasis is rapidly growing its AWS practice with targeted specialization. Some of the highlights include:

Expand the capability of Stelligent with its AWS competencies in DevOps, Security and Financial Services nationally and to the install base of Mphasis customers in US and Europe

Bring forth a catalog of solutions in enterprise portfolio transformation led via modernization and migration to AWS cloud

Drive domain driven platform-based solutions targeted at banking, wealth management and insurance

Continue extending its leadership on AWS Marketplace as leader in AI/ML driven by Mphasis NextLabs

Address the burgeoning opportunity in Data/ML Ops leveraging this combined strength

The APN Premier Consulting Partner designation recognizes the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have distinguished themselves by investing significantly in their AWS practice. Companies that have gained this status have demonstrated deep expertise in delivering customer solutions on AWS. They have also helped a large number of customers develop, secure, migrate and run their applications on AWS. To be eligible, APN members must meet certification requirements on an annual basis.

“As a cloud-based company that is focusing on AWS, we are extremely happy about being awarded the highest partnership certification,” said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct and Digital. “The Stelligent acquisition and integration, and the subsequent focus on jointly achieving Premier Status as Mphasis is a clear showcase of us bringing the next generation of Dev(Sec)Ops enabled Cloud and Cognitive solutions on AWS. We look forward to bringing a financial services-focused as well as horizontal set of solutions in application development, modernization, data and Dev(Sec)Ops harnessing the power of the AWS platform in 2020.”