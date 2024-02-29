Mphasis Launches DeepInsights Doc AI, a Generative AI powered Cognitive Intelligence Platform

Mphasis announced the launch of DeepInsights Doc AI, an intelligent document processing solution, powered by generative AI. Through this platform, Mphasis will help enterprise clients extract context-specific information from documents, regardless of their format or layout, and integrate it with downstream IT systems to generate actionable insights.

DeepInsights Doc AI offers a tailored LLM solution designed for enterprise-specific requirements around document processing, covering Information Extraction, Information Discovery, Context-Aware Search, and Insight Generation with Recommendations. The solution can be self-hosted within enterprise cloud ensuring greater flexibility.

DeepInsights Doc AI leverages the power of self-hosted LLM to

Finetune search for domain-specific language understanding to extract relevant enterprise content efficiently and contextually. Whereby enabling the search to be aware of vocabulary used specific to domains such as financial services, Healthcare, Logistics, Hi-tech etc.

Retrieve and extract information from documents with multi-modal content- forms, layouts, tables, images, and text- in a format that is standardised for downstream business processes. This makes it ideal to speed up the improvement of business processes like Invoice processing, Claims processing, and Broker submission processing.

Generate content that is factually grounded and adapted to the language and style of domain and enterprise-specific processes.

Recommend/prescribe actions/procedure based on inputs using standard operating procedures and historical data. This helps to translate unstructured inputs to industry/enterprise-specific standards/codes such as ICD, HSCODE.

DeepInsights Doc AI is customisable to enterprise needs and accelerates the journey through well-architected trainable pipelines. This is essential for businesses that need to process a wide range of documents or extract specific types of information. DeepInsights Doc AI is designed for optimal and scalable LLM deployments on cloud, which makes the solution cost-effective. Businesses processing a considerable volume of documents annually could experience significant savings.

Mphasis expertise in designing document-specific composite tasks, fine tuning models with historical data and custom evaluation metrics along with right choice of LLMs drives DeepInsights Doc AI.

“DeepInsights Doc AI marks a significant leap in our mission to empower businesses with transformative AI solutions. We believe this new iteration will be a game-changer for organisations seeking more efficient, accurate, and cost-effective ways to process a diverse range of documents. Moreover, this will also lead to significant improvements in productivity, customer service, and risk management for enterprise clients,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis.

Mphasis has been actively involved in advancing generative AI innovation in recent years. Earlier this year, the firm initiated a strategic partnership with an enterprise conversational AI platform – Kore.ai, demonstrating its commitment to advancing Gen AI solutions.

Additionally, Mphasis has solidified its dedication to AI by establishing a specialised AI business unit, focusing on delivering tailored AI-powered solutions to meet its customers’ diverse needs.