Mphasis signs multi-year deal with Royal Bank of Scotland for speed to market solutions

Mphasis has signed a multi-year deal with Royal Bank of Scotland plc, one of the largest international banking and financial services companies. Mphasis will work with RBS to deliver advanced transformation to testing services through its Testing Centre for Excellence (TCoE). The collaboration will see Mphasis co-invest and co-create speed to market solutions.

As part of the new agreement, Mphasis will leverage its proprietary transformation capabilities, including accelerated micro-services development, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and DevOps integration, to provide User Interface (UI) enhancements, continuous improvement, environment management and automation-led efficiency gains. This will enable automated testing to optimise and streamline deliverables to provide full control of project scope, roll out new frameworks and tools.

Mphasis will leverage its TCoE capabilities to drive Test Management (strategy and planning in alignment with the production workload models), Centralised management and control of tooling strategy and support and Adoption and standardisation of tools and processes, including metrics definition and compliance

“We found Mphasis to be an agile, flexible technology partner well equipped to drive and implement next-gen practices at RBS. We are excited about the company’s commitment to co-invest and co-create thus taking our partnership to another level. Their digital capabilities coupled with an impeccable global track record for consistent service delivery, makes it a perfect partner for our transformation agenda”, said Trish Arksey, Lending Program Director, RBS

“As one of the early adopters of digital transformation, Royal Bank of Scotland has been extremely swift in pivoting towards the bank of tomorrow”, said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct and Digital. “We are excited to see RBS harness our solutions to deliver differentiated offerings to its customers through new digital experiences. As a partner to RBS, we remain committed to the success of this transformational initiative through our unique TCoE offering, with a view to wider next-gen modernisation as the next logical phase in the longer term.”

Mphasis has been a long-standing technology partner of RBS, managing the performance and quality of critical applications at the group’s corporate and institutional banking divisions. Mphasis brings an in-depth understanding of the processes and technologies relevant to banks in their innovation journey and has partnered with multiple large and mid-size commercial and retail banks globally. Mphasis’ TCoE serves as a Test Innovation Hub and also manages new alliances and partnerships and enables companies to eventually transition to a TaaS (Testing-as-a-Service) model.

