Mphasis Unveils Mphasis NeoCruxTM and Mphasis NeoZetaTM: A Powerful Duo for AI-Driven Software Engineering and Enterprise Modernization

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, announced the launch of Mphasis NeoCruxTM, an industry-first tool designed to improve software engineer’s productivity by streamlining the Software Development Lifecycle with the help of Generative AI (Gen AI) powered Agent Orchestrator. This is one of the first platforms in the market that provides flexibility to engineers to integrate fit-for-purpose AI Agents instead of limiting their access to one AI agent. In addition to NeoCruxTM, Mphasis also launched the only Gen AI-based Enterprise Modernisation Platform in the marketplace, NeoZetaTM, that offers full transparency into the re-learning process so organisations can modernise mission-critical systems with confidence.

NeoCruxTM platform supports all critical resources within agile teams to deliver measurable acceleration in Idea2Launch IT Value Stream. The first release is an in-IDE assistant for software engineers, which will be followed by an AI-powered requirement engineering workbench for product owners. NeoCruxTM platform extends beyond basic agent orchestration; its enterprise edition is fuelled by powerful personalised AI assistance for engineers that learns and adapts to individual engineers’ behaviours.

Key benefits of Mphasis NeoCruxTM include:

⦁ Improved Developer Productivity: Mphasis NeoCruxTM has the potential to significantly improve engineers’ efficiency by offering AI assistance thus reducing time on context switching.

⦁ Enhance personalised experiences: The platform can boost experience for developers, quality engineers, and product owners alike.

⦁ Enterprise edition offers a 360 view with recommendation engine, thus accelerating Idea2Launch Velocity.

Mphasis NeoCruxTM basic edition will be available on Microsoft Visual Studio Marketplace and will provide out-of-the-box integration into GitHub Copilot.

Mphasis NeoZetaTM, is not an AI-powered code converter but an innovative platform that tackles the challenge of enterprise application modernisation. The platform unleashes enterprise knowledge hidden in code and other technical artifacts and documents, offering virtually unlimited shelf-life for the software systems developed on NeoZetaTM. One of the key features of the platform is transparency: NeoZetaTM design avoids black-box conversions and with the help of open standards and knowledge graph technologies, ensures both humans and AI agents can participate in the modernisation journey.

“Mphasis NeoCruxTM and NeoZetaTM are game changers for engineers and enterprises,” said Ramanathan Srikumar, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis. “Revolutionising the development landscape, Mphasis NeoCruxTM bridges the gap between innovation and efficiency by seamlessly integrating essential tools and harnessing the transformative capabilities of Gen AI agents. At the same time, NeoZetaTM transforms enterprise application modernisation by unlocking hidden knowledge in code, non-code artifacts like architecture documents, meeting transcripts etc. Together, these platforms empower its users to focus on innovation while enhancing personalised experiences and delivering exceptional software solutions more efficiently for enterprises.”

Key benefits of Mphasis NeoZetaTM include:

⦁ Reduced Modernisation Costs: By leveraging enterprise knowledge, NeoZetaTM can lower the time and cost of per-line-of-code modernisation by 60% or more.

⦁ Broad Applicability: The initial release of NeoZetaTM supports relearning from Cobol, Naturals, Java, and C++

⦁ Supports AI-assisted validations by SMEs at all stages of the modernisation journey.

NeoZetaTM pilot programs across diverse industries (including a multi-national wealth management organisation and large North American railway operator) has shown its ability to adapt to individual organisation taxonomies successfully.

NeoZetaTM Re-learning Agents converse well with Mphasis NeoCruxTM forward engineering Agents to provide a complete software engineering ecosystem for knowledge-driven development. NeoZetaTM will be available on the ‘Gen AI Foundry for Financial Services,’ a collaboration between AWS and Mphasis.AI business unit.