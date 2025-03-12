MSI launches RTX 50 series laptops in India

MSI, a global leader in gaming, creator, and business laptops, has announced the availability of its highly anticipated RTX 50 Series laptops in India. Featuring the latest AMD and Intel processors alongside NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, these cutting-edge devices push the boundaries of performance, design, and AI-driven computing. The lineup includes the Titan, Raider, Stealth, and Vector series, catering to gamers and professionals alike. Prices start at INR 2,99,990/-, with availability across retail stores, MSI authorized outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

Next-Gen AI-Powered Performance

MSI’s RTX 50 Series laptops integrate AI-enhanced NVIDIA DLSS 4, ultra-fast DDR5-6400 memory, 4K Mini LED displays, and advanced thermal management for peak efficiency.

The flagship Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth stands out with an 18-inch 4K Mini LED 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM, and up to 96GB RAM. It also features PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4 SSDs for flexible storage configurations.

MSI is offering pre-order discounts of up to INR 60,000/- on select Titan, Raider, and Vector models. Additional perks include a special INR 3,000/- coupon for MSI Exclusive Brand Store purchases and a USD 30 Steam Wallet code. Offers are valid until March 31, 2025.

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition – A Fusion of Power & Craftsmanship

Inspired by Norse mythology, this limited-edition laptop features a 3D dragon motif with intricate metal etching and handcrafted polishing. Bundled accessories include a 3D Dragon Keychain, mouse, mouse pad, and premium packaging.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it boasts a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with vapor chamber cooling and Thunderbolt 5 support. With MSI OverBoost Ultra, it delivers up to 270W combined CPU & GPU power. Starting price: INR 6,29,990/-.

MSI Vector Series – Power for Professionals

Designed for high-performance workflows, the Vector series features Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs. It delivers precision, speed, and stability for AI applications and 3D design software. Starting price: INR 2,99,990/-.

MSI’s RTX 50 Series laptops mark a leap in AI-powered computing for gamers and creators. With exclusive pre-order deals, now is the perfect time to upgrade. Available at MSI Exclusive Brand Stores, leading retailers, and online platforms.