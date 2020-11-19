Nasscom launches FutureSkills PRIME Beta Platform to Make India a Digital Talent Nation

Read Article

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster an ecosystem that enhances India’s digital talent with the right set of skills, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) today launched FutureSkills PRIME Beta Platform (https://futureskillsprime.in). The platform was unveiled by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

The programme will be offered as a robust online platform to encourage remote and self-paced learning. Many awareness-building modules will be free to access, allowing the maximum number of participations. Under the Programme, 4.12 lakh learners will get subsidised access to certified courses in any of the 10 identified emerging technologies (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Big Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Social & Mobile, Cyber Security, Augmented/Virtual Reality and Blockchain.)

On the launch of the platform, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), said, “FutureSkills PRIME platform comes just at the right time. As India continues to fight with the challenges posed by the impacts of the pandemic, which has further accelerated the pace of digital transformation, it has become an imperative for everyone to learn new skills on new age technologies. Most of the learning content available on the platform is curated by the Industry and is aimed at building digital fluency. Everyone today needs to develop digital awareness and fluency on new-age technologies because every sector is becoming digital be it healthcare, banking, manufacturing or retail. We hope to see every citizen signing up on this platform to avail these courses.”

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “FutureSkills PRIME is yet another milestone for building digital talent as a competitive advantage for the industry. Reskilling and automation emerging as the future drivers of the industry, we aim to craft a new wave of growth and innovation through a digitally skilled pool of professionals.”

FutureSkills PRIME shows the commitment of the Government to drive a program to make India the global hub of talent in emerging technologies. The initiative has funded the creation of a digital learning platform, where learners can attain ‘digital fluency’ and get certified in industry-validated and government-approved courses.

The Programme also aims to benefit aspirants from tier-II and tier-III cities, including those from small and medium enterprises and women & youth who want to participate in the vibrant gig economy from the convenience of their homes/remote locations.

