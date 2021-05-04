NEAR Protocol launches accelerator to strengthen the blockchain startup ecosystem in India

Read Article

NEAR, an open-source platform aimed at accelerating the development of decentralised applications has announced the launch of their first India focussed NEAR India Accelerator program. Woodstock Fund, a DLT- focussed multi-asset investment fund and Fracton Ventures, a prominent Web3.0 focused Japanese investment and development platform, have joined the accelerator as investment partners and go to market access partners respectively.

The NEAR India Accelerator aims to nurture and identify upcoming Indian startups that want to innovate in the blockchain space, build impactful products that solve real world problems and strengthen India’s blockchain prowess in the global ecosystem.

“NEAR is first and foremost a community for entrepreneurs and creators, and the startup ecosystem in India has quickly become a leading source of blockchain innovation and entrepreneurship. I have no doubt that some of the leading ideas and transformations across industries will emerge from India in the years to come, so launching the NEAR India Accelerator program was the obvious choice for our community. India’s startup ecosystem is already solving some of the most critical issues facing the country today, and with this accelerator program, we aim to highlight these efforts and empower up and coming entrepreneurs to bring new ideas to life and to propel India forward as a powerhouse in global blockchain led innovation, said Erik Trautman, CEO, NEAR Foundation.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]