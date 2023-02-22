NEC Corporation elevates Aalok Kumar to head the global smart cities business in addition to India responsibilities

NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced the elevation of Aalok Kumar, Chairman, President and CEO, NEC Corporation India, to Corporate Officer & Senior Vice President – Head of Global Smart City Business.

Aalok will continue to lead the India business and further strengthen India’s strategic positioning for NEC Group as a whole. He will continue to forge partnerships with the Government and private sector, pursuant to the company’s vision of “In India, for India” and “From India, for Global”. Aalok will take over a new global role as a Corporate Officer and Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Smart City Business. As part of NEC’s Corporate Management Team, he will be responsible for building a global business, drawing on his unique learnings from his global experience.

Commenting on the elevation, Mr. Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation, said, “Having spearheaded some of our biggest marquee projects for both public and private organizations in his time at NEC Corporation India, Aalok has played a pivotal role in cementing NEC Corporation’s position as a trusted digital transformation partner to the Government and enterprises of India. His new position as a Corporate Officer and NEC’s management member leading India shows NEC’s commitment and importance towards India as a market.”

NEC aims to build a robust Global Smart City vertical, represented by talent from all over the world with deep technological know-how and experience. India will play a major role in shaping this, drawing on Aalok’s expertise in driving digital transformation in India and the learnings from smart city projects implemented in the country. In the long run, he will endeavour to set up a global Smart City Centre of Excellence in India, thereby fast-tracking the company’s realisation of its vision of developing solutions “From India, For Global”.

An alumnus of St’. Stephens College, Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Aalok Kumar brings nearly three decades of experience in senior leadership roles in business transformation, performance improvement, and margin expansion. Prior to taking up the mantle as the President, and CEO at NEC India in 2020, he served as the Senior Vice President of McKinsey & Company. He has also worked in companies like GE Healthcare, GE Capital and ABN Amro Bank.

“I am humbled by the opportunity given to me by the global leadership. I have had the privilege of leading an exceptional team in India, and it is with their unmatched talent and support that we have been able to accomplish some crucial milestones for NEC Corporation India thus far. I look forward to fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this new role and will strive to take NEC to greater heights in close collaboration with the entire team”, said Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer & Sr VP-Head of Global Smart City Business & President and CEO, NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

As part of NEC Corporation’s organisational changes, the various business units and the organisational management structure are being streamlined and consolidated at a global scale. In line with NEC’s “2030 VISION”, the company aims to further strengthen its corporate governance and boost management speed towards catalysing the growth of its global business pillars. This will help NEC Corporation achieve its Mid-term Management Plan 2025 and increase NEC’s medium- to long-term corporate value as a global technology company.