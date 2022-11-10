NEC Corporation India partners with UFO Moviez to deploy laser projectors across India

NEC Corporation India (NEC India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, Japan, announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with UFO Moviez, India’s largest digital cinema network and in-cinema advertising platform to deploy the next generation of laser projectors.

As a global display market leader, NEC has become a partner of choice owing to the superb quality and reliability of products, backed by trustworthy performance for the past 123 years. Through this strategic deal, NEC has introduced its projector solution offerings for the Indian entertainment sector to enhance the cinematic experience for movie-goers. NEC’s product offerings with DCI-compliant 2K and 4K image displays combined with natural colors resulting from a cinema DLP light engine and 3D projection capabilities ensure a unique movie experience with exceptional image quality. This superior range of projectors benefits users from a future-proof investment providing both low initial costs as well as low operational costs with user-friendly accessibility and minimal maintenance. Furthermore, these solutions are precisely-tailored to the users’ requirements and backed by a robust warranty and support service. NEC has an extensive series of laser projectors available in India with brightness ranging from 5K to 35K lumens.

Krishna Tripathi, General Manager, Display Business & Enterprise Key Account Management, NEC Corporation India, said, “We are thrilled to announce this alliance and are grateful to UFO Moviez for bestowing trust in NEC. I am sure that through our customizable cutting-edge laser projection solutions powered by advanced technological improvements, UFO Moviez will be able to deliver a blockbuster experience satisfying the highest expectations of today’s digital first cinema-goers.”

He further added, “This is the perfect timing for us to enter India’s digital cinema business, which is relatively buoyant owing to accelerating digitalization and increasing consumer preference towards high-end theatrical experience. We look forward to emerging as a key player in the Indian display market.”

Commenting on this partnership Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO, UFO Moviez said, “NEC is a leading name in the digital cinema projection market worldwide and their innovative portfolio will play a crucial role in creating a breath-taking experience for cinema goers. At UFO, we operate India’s largest D-Cinema network, and this alliance will ultimately enable us to add value to all our stakeholders in the movie value chain.”