NeoNXT partners with Nutanix to accelerate cloud transformation in India

NeoNXT, a leading digital infrastructure and next-generation IT services provider, has joined forces with Nutanix as an official Nutanix Service Provider in India. This strategic partnership aims to power the next wave of cloud and digital transformation across the country, enabling organizations to modernize their IT environments with greater agility, flexibility, and compliance.

Nutanix, a global leader in hybrid multicloud computing, offers a unified platform to run applications and manage data seamlessly across on-premises, private, and public clouds. Through this collaboration, NeoNXT will deliver Nutanix-powered infrastructure and platform services nationwide, redefining the IT operating model for enterprises navigating digital change.

Affordable Cloud for Underserved Markets

India’s mid-sized businesses and companies with limited capital often face barriers in adopting robust IT infrastructure. NeoNXT’s Pay-As-You-Go model, built on the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), addresses this challenge by combining affordability, scalability, and enterprise-grade performance. The flexible consumption model allows organizations to access top-tier infrastructure without heavy upfront investments, enabling them to grow at their own pace while maintaining cost predictability.

Advertisement

Boosting Public Sector Cloud Transformation

As part of its public sector initiatives, NeoNXT is now extending sovereign and compliant cloud governance solutions to large Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This ensures data residency, security, and regulatory compliance in line with India’s evolving governance standards—critical for PSUs undergoing large-scale digital modernization.

Seamless Migration from Legacy to Hybrid Multicloud

The NeoNXT–Nutanix partnership provides a clear migration path for enterprises seeking to modernize legacy systems or adopt hybrid multicloud strategies. Customers can transition to Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI)—a versatile platform that supports database services, containerization, and advanced storage solutions. NeoNXT’s managed services further simplify platform engineering, reduce operational complexity, and enable deployment in any certified cloud environment.

Driving Operational Agility

Whether migrating on-premises workloads or transforming entire data centers, organizations retain full control over their IT environments, free from vendor lock-in. The combined expertise of NeoNXT and Nutanix delivers faster cloud adoption, reduced risks, and enhanced operational agility for businesses of all sizes.

Ashish Sharma, CEO of NeoNXT, commented:

“This collaboration with Nutanix marks a pivotal step in democratizing access to cutting-edge cloud infrastructure in India. We’re addressing long-standing challenges for SMEs and PSUs alike—offering flexibility, compliance, and freedom from lock-in, all within a predictable and scalable cost model. At NeoNXT, we’re proud to drive a cloud strategy that’s truly built for India’s digital future.”

With this alliance, NeoNXT and Nutanix are poised to help organizations embrace open, smarter, and future-ready digital infrastructure, laying the foundation for a stronger and more connected digital India.