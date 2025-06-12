NeoSOFT Accelerates Growth with Strategic Office Expansions Across India to Power AI Innovation & NeoNXT Platforms

NeoSOFT has declared a significant expansion of footprint with the launch of new office campuses in Mumbai, Airoli (Navi Mumbai), and Pune. The company will also hire 1,100 professionals to work out of these offices. This follows the company’s overall plan to accelerate the build-out of NeoNXT, its next-generation platform, while at the same time bolstering its strength in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud infrastructure.

The new facilities are a strategic investment to strengthen operational capacity, drive innovation, and attract high-quality technological talent. Spread across three locations, NeoSOFT will add 400 more seats to its existing Mumbai office, its Airoli office will house 400 employees, and Pune will have a 300-seat capacity.

The offices are poised to be up and running at full capacity by June 2025 so that the company can onboard 1100+ new engineers dedicated to high-priority growth initiatives, such as platform development, AI/ML, and enterprise solutions.

“This expansion is both a strategic and cultural milestone for NeoSOFT. It reflects our ambition to not only scale rapidly but also to invest in future-forward capabilities that will shape the next era of digital transformation. These spaces will foster innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning”, said Nishant Rathi, Co-Founder and Director, NeoSOFT.

The office expansion will also serve as the foundation for multiple Centers of Excellence (CoEs), where cross-functional teams will collaborate on building intelligent solutions in areas such as Gen AI, machine learning, data analytics, and automation. Additionally, the new locations will host Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to support NeoSOFT’s growing portfolio of international enterprise clients, providing agile delivery and deep domain expertise.

“As we scale our presence across India, we’re committed to fostering an environment that supports both creativity and talent. These offices will serve as platforms for innovative solutions in AI, cloud, and digital transformation, empowering our dedicated teams to shape what’s next in tech for our clients in India and abroad”, said Nikhil Rathi, Co-Founder, NeoSOFT.

NeoSOFT’s growth reaffirms its dedication to providing innovation-driven solutions, creating teams prepared for the future, and facilitating customer success across sectors. With building NeoNXT at the core of its approach, the business is well-positioned to spearhead the upcoming digital revolution.