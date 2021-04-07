NeoSOFT Technologies becomes technology partner of Tonik for its first Neo Bank in the SEA region

Read Article

NeoSOFT Technologies is an exclusive technology partner of Tonik (Southeast Asia’s first digital bank) to launch their first innovative Neo Bank in the Philippines.

This Neo bank is built on cloud-native, open API, multi-cloud strategy and delivered over true Agile/DevSecOps mode, is fully digital with no branch and will revolutionize the way money works in Southeast Asia.

Tonik entrusted NeoSOFT for its talent pool adroit in diverse technology areas to develop its pivotal Neo Bank mobile and web application. Working on the philosophy of trust, transparency, and accountability, NeoSOFT has driven value and innovation throughout the entire product development cycle. Certified engineers, top-notch skills, and adeptness on the latest tools and frameworks have been the pillars behind Tonik’s Neo Bank’s successful launch.

“NeoSOFT is happy to see Tonik drive transformation in the spectrum of Neo Banks and be passionate about improving people’s financial lives through the use of technology in an era of absolute disruption triggered by new-age technologies like AI, ML, Edge Computing, Automation, etc. Since our inception in 1996, NeoSOFT has chronically emerged as “Digital Transformers”, helping enterprises reimagine their business for the digital age and build innovative software products,” says Nishant Rathi, CEO and Founder of NeoSOFT Technologies.

In the consumer banking sector, Neo banking gets more optimistic today and is here to drive a significant disruption in the fintech arena. A Neo bank is a 100% digital direct bank that only reaches customers on mobile apps and personal computer platforms. It gets an edge over the traditional/legacy banking systems by virtue of it being ‘only digital’ presence.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]