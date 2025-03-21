NetApp and NVIDIA advance AI reasoning with intelligent data infrastructure

NetApp is expanding its collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging the NVIDIA AI Data Platform to revolutionize agentic AI reasoning. This partnership helps businesses unlock real-time AI-driven insights by optimizing data infrastructure, accelerating AI workflows, and eliminating silos.

Powering AI with Smart Data Management

Traditional architectures struggle with AI’s demands. By integrating NetApp ONTAP® with NVIDIA AI Data Platform, enterprises gain a streamlined AI pipeline, enabling real-time AI reasoning through NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprints, and NVIDIA NIM microservices. NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and Dynamo inference library further enhance performance.

Transforming AI Workloads

Global Metadata Namespace: Unified data discovery, classification, and management.

Unified data discovery, classification, and management. Integrated AI Data Pipeline: Faster data prep, tracking, and advanced search via NetApp SnapMirror® .

Faster data prep, tracking, and advanced search via . Optimized AI Infrastructure: High-performance storage, reduced costs, and minimal power usage.

Unlocking Enterprise AI Potential

“Traditional systems can’t keep up with AI,” said Krish Vitaldevara, SVP & GM, Platform at NetApp. “By integrating NVIDIA AI Data Platform with NetApp ONTAP, we enable enterprises to scale AI securely and efficiently.”

“Most enterprise data is unstructured and underutilized,” added Kari Briski, VP, Generative AI Software at NVIDIA. “Together, NetApp and NVIDIA ensure AI agents can access and analyze data instantly, driving better decisions.”

By merging intelligent infrastructure with AI-driven workflows, NetApp and NVIDIA are setting the stage for next-gen AI applications, ensuring businesses maximize their data for real-time innovation.