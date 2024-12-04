NetApp announces integrated solution with AWS outposts for hybrid cloud deployments

NetApp announced NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays for AWS Outposts, a new integrated solution allowing AWS Outposts customers to simplify the use of external block data volumes running on NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays in AWS Outposts deployments directly through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Management Console. AWS Outposts is a family of fully managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience. This solution simplifies hybrid cloud deployments by combining NetApp’s unified data storage and intelligent services with powerful cloud infrastructure offered by AWS Outposts, helping customers optimise cloud deployments on-premises and at the edge.

“Whether customers are looking to use hybrid cloud infrastructure to increase resiliency or improve compliance, leveraging NetApp storage in AWS Outposts can help customers run applications securely and efficiently at the edge,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. “This solution makes it simpler for customers to leverage NetApp intelligent data infrastructure to manage their data in AWS Outposts deployments. By automating volume attachments, IT teams can now tap into the efficiency and power of NetApp on-premises storage arrays to power critical workloads.”

Customers with Outpost servers or racks can now use the AWS Management Console to simplify the use of external block data volumes for enterprise applications and database workloads running on Outposts and NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays. Customer benefits include:

Simplified user experience: With this solution, customers can attach block data volumes backed by NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on Outposts directly from the AWS Management Console. This simplifies the user experience by automating volume attachments.

Resilient and optimised infrastructure: The solution allows customers to use the capabilities of NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure such as NetApp SnapMirror and NetApp Snapshot ™ while tapping into the storage efficiencies in Outpost deployments for a resilient, compliant, and optimised infrastructure.

Seamless hybrid cloud: By leveraging NetApp’s unified approach to data storage, AWS Outposts users will have a seamless and certified hybrid cloud experience that uses industry-leading tools and services to manage and protect their data in Outposts deployments, AWS Local Zones deployments using Cloud Volumes ONTAP ® , the rest of their own data centres, and the cloud when using services such as Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.

Additionally, Spot by NetApp is releasing new capabilities for its automated infrastructure optimisation solution for containers and Kubernetes, Spot Ocean. As organisations scale their cloud Kubernetes operations to meet increasing application workload demands, they need a solution that helps them optimise their infrastructure while controlling costs. The new capabilities in Spot Ocean help organisations achieve those goals with a new fast-response auto-scaler that ensures clusters have the infrastructure to meet workload requirements, a dynamic commitment utilisation process that uses available resources before provisioning on-demand or preemptive instances, and a new dashboard that provides more visibility and insights into cost optimisation efforts and infrastructure efficiency.