NetApp appoints Brenda Tan as new Vice President

NetApp announced the appointment of Brenda Tan as the Vice President of the Channels and Partner Organization, Asia Pacific & Japan. Brenda will define the APAC strategy for NetApp’s channel model, and work hand-in-hand with partners to execute the strategy across the region. Brenda’s appointment follows the recent launch of NetApp’s Partner Sphere program, which aims to accelerate digital and cloud transformation for enterprises.

“As we forge ahead in our evolved cloud transformation journey, our Channels and Partner ecosystem is the bedrock for our next phase of growth,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp Asia Pacific & Japan. “Brenda’s track record in leading some of the highest performing channels and alliances teams in the region makes her the ideal leader to drive NetApp’s Channels and Partner Organization. Under her leadership, Partner Sphere will bring our partner-first culture to life.”

“I am excited to be appointed to this role and look forward to working with our partners across APAC,” said Brenda Tan, Vice President of the Channels and Partner Organization, APAC, NetApp. “With enterprises embracing the hybrid multicloud, an evolved cloud approach is crucial in helping them realize the full business benefits that lie ahead. The best-in-class solutions and capabilities offered jointly by NetApp and our partners will bring transformational value to our customers across the region.”

Brenda has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry building and leading sales, marketing, channels and alliances functions. Prior to NetApp, Brenda has led the expansion of indirect businesses for Oracle Cloud, Broadcom CA Technologies, IBM and HPE.