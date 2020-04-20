NetApp appoints Puneet Gupta to drive growth in India and SAARC

Read Article

NetApp has appointed Puneet Gupta as vice president for sales, India and SAARC. Puneet will succeed Anil Valluri, who will move on from NetApp in the last week of April.

Based in New Delhi, Puneet Gupta will be responsible for leading NetApp’s India and SAARC operations, with a focus on driving customer and business growth and increasing the company’s foothold across India. He will also be responsible for strengthening engagement with partners to help deepen customer engagement and success. Puneet will report to Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific.

Puneet brings close to three decades of experience in business management, sales and channels. Prior to this appointment, he served as senior vice president for Tech Mahindra, where he delivered high double-digit growth in revenue and profit during his tenure. Before that, he was the managing director of the enterprise & public sector business at Cisco, India.

“India is a strategic market for NetApp and key to our global growth plans. We are excited to welcome Puneet, who brings a wealth of experience in spearheading large country operations, building and growing businesses and leading high-performance teams. We look forward to his visionary leadership and extensive experience in driving our continued growth in the market. We also take this opportunity to thank Anil Valluri for his stellar contribution in building the India and SAARC business to its current robust stature,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, NetApp.

Speaking about his new role, Puneet Gupta, vice president for sales, India and SAARC, said, “It is a dynamic time for the entire industry in India. I look forward to working closely with our business and technology partners to address customers’ growing need for solutions that are efficient and flexible, to enable their digital transformation. NetApp’s strong culture of innovation and growth, along with its constant and proven focus on staying ahead of the curve, is unparalleled.”

Data is the lifeblood of organizations and economies around the globe. To ensure that companies have access to critical business data, NetApp has been supporting a hybrid multicloud approach since 2015. The NetApp Data Fabric was acknowledged by Gartner and the wider industry as a strategic trend,[1] offering a powerful out-of-the-box hybrid multicloud platform, which helps companies like Ducati and DreamWorks manage their data.

Puneet holds an MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management – Bangalore as well as a degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.