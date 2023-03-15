NetApp appoints Sumeet Arora as Vice President of IT, India Global Delivery Center

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the appointment of Sumeet Arora as Vice President of IT, India Global Delivery Center. Arora is an IT industry veteran, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in developing IT strategies aligned with high-performing technology teams.

In his new role, Arora will lead all aspects of the delivery life cycles for the company’s IT services.

Commenting on the appointment, Umesh Manathkar, SVP & Chief Information Officer, NetApp said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Sumeet Arora to the NetApp family. The appointment is in alignment with our vision of unlocking the best of cloud and providing best-in-class hybrid multi-cloud services to our valued customers. With him on board, we are looking forward to building a truly global team with the talent from our NetApp Bangalore site.”

“I am delighted to join NetApp and become part of a team that is revolutionizing the industry with its hybrid multi cloud approach. I look forward to working alongside some of the most talented professionals in the industry and contributing to the company’s growth and success. NetApp’s commitment to data-centricity and cutting-edge technology aligns well with my passion for driving digital transformation,” said Sumeet Arora, Vice President of IT, India Global Delivery Center, NetApp India.

Before joining NetApp India, Arora served as Vice President of IT for Quest Global Engineering Services for ten years, where he delivered a full breadth of IT services in the infrastructure and applications management areas. He also brings with him rich and varied experiences from other global organisations like GE and Tata Motors. Sumeet is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and is Six Sigma Black Belt certified.