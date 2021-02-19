NetApp felicitates key partners at ‘Xcelerate 2021’

Read Article

NetApp has recognized its top-performing channel partners at the ‘Xcelerate 2021 partner awards’, their annual flagship partner event. The event hosted 45 partners, felicitated for their strong commitment to customer innovation, product revenue, and growth.

As India continues to navigate the path towards further digitalization, adopting a cloud-led approach has become a critical business objective for organizations to reap benefits and drive customer satisfaction. Themed ‘Unlock the best of cloud’, the event provided a platform to examine how partners could empower customers to integrate and unleash the full potential of their data across mutlicloud environments. The conference also focused on reviewing the imperatives for the coming year. NetApp shared approaches to accelerate business outcomes, channel-oriented programs and benefits to help partners devise focused strategies.

Puneet Gupta, MD, NetApp India Marketing and Services said, “Amidst a challenging year, our partners continued to deliver innovative solutions which helped us enable our customers to embrace new digital business models. It gives us pleasure to recognize and engage with our partners for their achievements in 2020. We’re excited to strengthen this union for the coming year and leverage the partner ecosystem in a way that is both beneficial to the partner and valuable to the customer.”

“We are riding on a cloud high in India and the partner ecosystem is integral in helping us build a hybrid cloud ecosystem in the country. Through our continued collaboration, our aim is to equip, empower, and enhance partners to gauge market requirements and play the role of strategic advisors in a changing market,” said Ganesan Arumugam, Director, Channels & Alliances, NetApp India and SAARC.

NetApp’s award-winning Unified Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. The industry-leading NetApp portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions helps partners expand their margin opportunity and get an optimal return on their partnership.

India & SAARC’s Partner Award Winners

Partner of the Year North Region: Binary Global Limited

Partner of the Year – West Region: Softcell Technologies Limited

Partner of the Year – South Region: Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd

Partner of the Year – SAARC: Omega Exim Limited

SI Partner of the Year – India: NTT India Pvt Ltd

Emerging Partner of the Year: SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd

Technology Partner of the Year: Frontier Business Systems Private Limited

Growth Partner of the Year: V5 Techsol India LLP

Partner of the Year – India: Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt. Ltd

