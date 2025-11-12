NetApp fortifies channel leadership in APAC, driven by robust partner program

NetApp announced the impact of Partner Sphere, its hallmark partner program that is designed to accelerate partners’ strategic growth and hone their competitive edge and differentiating factor. To ramp up partners’ proficiencies in addressing enterprises’ complex digital transformation needs, NetApp has refreshed its partner capabilities, offering a comprehensive set of 16 solution competencies that cover AI, cloud transformation, cyber resilience and data infrastructure modernisation, aligned with business priorities in the region.

NetApp designed the program’s incentives and benefits to increase the earning potential of partners by supporting multiple selling motions empowering them with the resources to reach new customers and expand their footprint. For example, partners have access to Partner Demo Gear that offers options to showcase NetApp solutions via customer proof of concept or lab environments. Partners can also build their services capabilities with NetApp through the Services Certified tracks, enabling them to deliver consultative service design services and increase their services revenue by capitalising on the growing IT services market in APAC that is projected to hit US$325.41 billion in revenue by 2025.

Since NetApp refreshed its competencies and certifications in the Partner Sphere program, there are now close to three times more NetApp partners who are certified to distribute and sell NetApp’s AI solutions than the year before. In recognition of its efforts to enable the partner ecosystem, NetApp is recognised as a 2025 Customers’ Choice by the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction, and was designated as a 2025 5-Star Storage Vendor Program by CRN, The Channel Co.

“India is witnessing a strong shift toward data-driven transformation, and our partners play a critical role in helping enterprises modernise their data infrastructure. Through the Partner Sphere program, we’re enabling our partners with the tools, training, and capabilities to deliver innovative cloud and AI-led solutions that drive real business outcomes for customers across India and SAARC.” said Hitesh Joshi, Director – Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp.

The Partner Sphere program focuses on partner enablement and capability development, benefits and incentives to boost the partner ecosystem’s capabilities and impact, including:

Partner enablement and development: This includes 16 solution competencies defined in areas like AI, cloud transformation, cyber resilience and data infrastructure modernisation. With the explosion in AI, NetApp has recently refreshed the AI Solution Competencies to focus on the customer AI solution lifecycle. Services-ready enablement to scale and grow the business : NetApp is enabling partners to open new revenue streams with its Services Certified tracks, including the freedom to develop innovative services to deliver in-demand NetApp solutions, the ability to co-brand with NetApp Services Certified badging to drive market awareness, and the flexibility to build a complete portfolio with NetApp, Distributor, or partner-led services. Incentive-driven recognition : Through a progressive tiering system that provides increased benefits and support as partners move up the tiers, the program provides increased earning potential and incentives that help partners focus on capturing new logos and fosters co-investment while driving demand for NetApp solutions.

“In an era of AI-driven attacks, India businesses are especially vulnerable to data breaches and intrusion attempts, and this means that they need to make data infrastructure defences a core part of their cyber defence strategies. We’re proud to partner with NetApp to help organisations here strengthen their cyber resilience strategy through a robust data infrastructure that comes with built-in ransomware protection and automated recovery, minimising disruption and risk”, said SS Dhingra, MD & CEO, Binary Global.

“Many businesses in India have moved to the cloud but are now facing a myriad of challenges in data sprawl, rising costs, and fragmented services. To address these trade-offs and enable organisations to get the best out of their cloud transformation roadmap, we’re working closely with NetApp to offer them a data foundation affording the flexibility to adapt without disruption, the security to stay protected, while controlling costs – across hybrid, multi-cloud environments”, said Venkat Murthy, Prime Mover, 22by7 Solutions.