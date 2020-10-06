NetApp Rejigs Channel team, appoints Ganesan Arumugam and Siddharth Nalawade

Read Article

NetApp has appointed two new executives to strengthen its India leadership team. With the appointment of Ganesan Arumugam, Director of Channels and Siddharth Nalawade, Enterprise Head, NetApp India and SAARC fortifies its commitment to drive growth and business success for its partner and customer ecosystem.

Ganesan Arumugam has replaced Kaushal Veluri as Director of Channels, NetApp India.

The company has made strategic investments and bolstered its global as well as India leadership with laser focus. The earlier appointments of Cesar Cernuda, a Microsoft veteran, as Global President and in India, Puneet Gupta as Managing Director, Sales, India and SAARC, speak of this resolve. These leadership appointments are instrumental in driving the company’s go-to-market vision to align with its cloud strategy.

“Both Ganesan and Siddharth carry rich and diverse experience across the IT industry. As we forge ahead with a cloud-led data-centric approach to accelerate digital transformation for our customers, these are very opportune leadership appointments for NetApp in India.” said Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India Marketing and Services. “I am excited to welcome leaders of such calibre who work with a passion for strong results and are committed to building diverse, high-performing teams.”

Ganesan Arumugam, joins NetApp with leadership expertise and proficiency in sales and marketing within the IT industry. In his current role, he will oversee the channel strategy and bolster the ecosystem in India. With over 29 years of experience in organizations like Symantec, Parablu Systems, VMWare, and Hitachi Data Systems, he is well known in the partner community, and brings with him robust relationships across system integrators, distributors, and alliance partners.

With an experience spanning 17 years, Siddharth Nalawade will be responsible for the overall go-to-market strategy and sales, also helping scale the company’s cloud services offerings in the enterprise segment. Siddharth has built an expertise in the storage and converged infrastructure space with his 10 year stint at Dell EMC.

Commenting on the team’s expansion, Wendy Koh, VP, Channel and Alliances – APAC, said, “NetApp is at an interesting juncture of its growth with our industry leading solutions for cloud data services and partnerships with the biggest public cloud providers. Adding new talent to our leadership team will further strengthen the channel partner ecosystem to support customers in their cloud transformation journey.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com