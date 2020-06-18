NetApp signs Ingram Micro to expand in India

Read Article

NetApp has announced a partnership with Ingram Micro, the global leader in technology and supply chain services. As part of the alliance, Ingram Micro will provide access to the NetApp portfolio of products, including advanced cloud IT infrastructure, hybrid multicloud, and flash solutions.

Ingram Micro is known for its expertise in identifying markets and technologies that shape the IT industry, and for its unparalleled distribution and logistics capabilities. As a leading distributor in the region, Ingram Micro will deliver increased access to NetApp’s powerful suite of offerings across segments. The company will leverage its robust standing in value distribution to deliver a joint go-to-market strategy with NetApp and expand into tier 2 cities and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

At the heart of the partnership with Ingram Micro lies the vision of helping NetApp customers and partners integrate their companies with the hybrid multicloud experience. NetApp will work with the distributor to boost sales across the NetApp portfolio, providing organizations with consistent data protection while ensuring adherence to governance and compliance requirements.

“We are pleased to have Ingram Micro on board, as our collaboration will enable us to deliver the strategic requirements of the partner community in India and support our market expansion strategy, ” said Puneet Gupta – managing director, NetApp India Marketing and Services Pvt Ltd “With our industry-leading portfolio of solutions and a superior channel program, we are well positioned to capitalize on the market requirements and establish a stronger foothold across India and SAARC. Our partnership with Ingram Micro, one of the world’s largest IT solution providers, fortifies our commitment to customer centricity and innovation.”

“NetApp is leading the pack for hybrid cloud and storage solutions. We are excited to partner with them to address this growing demand by both resellers and end users. At Ingram Micro, we aim to realize the promise of technology, and this association allows us to provide unparalleled support to NetApp and be a part of their growth journey,” said Navneet Singh Bindra, executive director, Advanced Solutions Group, Ingram Micro India Limited.

