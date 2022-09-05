NetApp ties up with VMware to help customers modernize with multi-cloud environment

NetApp announced the expansion of the companies’ longstanding global alliance. Through innovative solutions and go-to-market initiatives, NetApp and VMware are helping customers reduce the cost, complexity and risk of migrating and modernizing enterprise-class workloads in multi-cloud environments. In addition, organizations can accelerate the performance and delivery of both traditional and new modern applications, and simplify daily operations through new integrations between VMware and NetApp data management infrastructure.

The NetApp and VMware partnership is built on the foundation of shared experience supporting twenty thousand mutual customers over more than 20 years. NetApp is a consistent VMware strategic design partner for current and future VMware Cloud offerings including VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Foundation and several VMware Cross-Cloud services. NetApp and VMware are helping customers to effectively manage, share and protect their hybrid and multi-cloud environments by collaborating on customer-driven co-engineering to offer innovative solutions across an ever-changing technology landscape.

“Customers today are faced with complex challenges to optimize their current IT investments while laying a path forward to modernize and accelerate their business,” said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, NetApp. “Together, NetApp and VMware have helped thousands of customers solve their multi-cloud challenges by effectively managing their enterprise workloads in any environment. By delivering powerful new solutions that help companies optimize their virtual data centers, modernize their applications, and provide cost-efficient, enterprise-class data management services to VMware Cloud, we can meet customers anywhere they are on their cloud journey.”

“At this stage it’s clear: Multi-cloud is the model we’re going to rely on for many years to come. It is the de facto operating model for the digital era, giving customers the freedom required to build, deploy, and manage applications in the way that best suits their business requirements,” said Raghu Raghuram, Chief Executive Officer, VMware. “Together, VMware and NetApp offer businesses the multi-cloud flexibility and choice they need to leverage the best innovations in any cloud environment.”

“According to IDC’s 2021 Multicloud Survey, eight in 10 organizations are operating in multicloud environments, but most of them cite challenges such as lack of integration, management complexities, lack of end-to-end visibility, limited skills, and spiraling costs of operations,” said Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Data Management and CloudOps at IDC. “Together, VMware and NetApp are addressing these challenges head on to help customers make the most of their existing investment while providing a simplified path to move workloads to the cloud as their business requires.”