NetApp’s updated partner program paves the way for accelerated digital transformation

NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, highlighted its commitment towards driving a partner-first culture through consistent innovation. As the industry forges ahead in the next phase of the cloud – the evolved cloud, NetApp reiterated how digital and cloud transformations are essential for businesses to succeed in today’s fast-paced market. The spotlight was on the NetApp Partner Sphere Program – the evolved version of NetApp’s industry-leading Unified Partner Program. The new program is designed to drive transformational solutions to enterprises and accelerate cloud adoption.

“NetApp delivers a unified and comprehensive set of data management and storage services, which allow us to deliver high value offerings to our customers. We are confident that together, we will be able to accelerate cloud adoption in India and drive innovation within the space,” said Kamal Sejpal, CEO, Swan Solutions.

“With our new offerings under the program, NetApp is well poised to deliver exceptional value for our partners and the end customers,” said Ganesan Arumugam, Director – Channel Sales, NetApp India. “Our recent survey indicated that 98% of technology leaders are impacted by the increasing complexity of the cloud. Our aim is to help customers modernise their operating environments and navigate the challenges that come with cloud adoption.”

The company recently launched a series of innovative solutions tailored to address customer problems related to cloud adoption and its management. NetApp BlueXP – a solution that delivers a simple hybrid multicloud experience for storage and data services across on-prem and cloud environments. NetApp Advance – a simplified program and guarantees for on-prem systems, that allows customers to future-proof their storage investments. More recently, NetApp announced the availability of new flash storage systems that enable customers to optimise their on-prem storage.

Through Partner Sphere, NetApp is looking to enable partners to deliver on and drive accelerated digital transformation. The program that is cloud-focused and services-led, promotes growth and advancement by offering a flexible path for all sales motions. It consolidates and simplifies multiple programs into one that includes all partner types, business models, and routes to market. In addition, the program also offers transformative training, tools, and support to activate work in the hybrid multicloud market. By doing so, the program empowers the channel network to evolve their business in the cloud and take advantage of new opportunities for success.

NetApp’s focus on building a strong channel network aligns with its vision for the future. In the new financial year, NetApp is shifting focus to helping partners build capabilities through solution competencies. These competencies will be aligned with NetApp’s key focus areas: hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.