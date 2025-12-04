NETGEAR and Riedel Communications announce global technology partnership to advance AV-over-IP solutions

NETGEAR announced a global technology partnership with Riedel Communications, renowned for its innovative tools that power live production across media, sports, and entertainment. As a first step, the collaboration brings together NETGEAR AV’s managed switches in the M4350 series with Riedel’s cutting-edge MediorNet MuoN A processing SFPs to deliver ST 2110 Gateway functionality for decentralised signal distribution over standard IP networks.

Now underway and spanning global markets, the partnership begins with Riedel carrying NETGEAR’s M4350-16V4C Fully Managed Switch (VSM4320C​​) — a high-performance 25G/100G switch featuring 25G SFP28 ports, 100G uplinks, and SMPTE ST 2110 Grandmaster and Boundary Clock functions. NETGEAR’s switches provide seamless connectivity and reliable, stable performance, enabling robust AV-over-IP systems for broadcast, live events, and commercial AV installations.

“At Riedel, we are always looking for ways to streamline workflows and enhance reliability for our customers,” said Louis Caron, Senior Product Manager Video at Riedel Communications. “Partnering with NETGEAR allows us to offer a proven networking backbone that complements our media-over-IP solutions and supports the evolving needs of the broadcast and AV industries.”

“With the transition to IP now in full swing in the broadcast market, it’s important for integrators and their customers to have the kind of solid, totally reliable and easy-to-implement solutions that come with a partnership between industry leaders like Riedel and NETGEAR,” said Richard Jonker, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at NETGEAR. “We are excited to develop our roadmap of hardware and software in support of Riedel’s applications, which are at the core of this latest wave of innovation in the market.”