NETGEAR expands its growing list of AV technology partners with AVLine M4350 Switches

As media demands continue to grow, NETGEAR strengthens its commitment to the AV industry by expanding its Pro AV solutions, including the advanced AVLine M4350 switches. Designed for seamless AV over IP functionality, these switches offer easy GUI-based configuration and whisper-quiet operation, ideal for production environments. With bandwidth requirements escalating for local networks and internet gateways, IP-based networks are increasingly integral for video production, communications, AR/VR applications, immersive 360-degree video, digital signage, and even the evolving metaverse. By leveraging NETGEAR and Intel technologies, builders of ST2110 networks can ensure smooth interoperability and time-sensitive networking capabilities, critical for applications requiring high-quality video for both human and AI analysis.

Purpose-built switches for Pro AV integration

NETGEAR’s M4250, M4300, M4350, and M4500 series managed switches are uniquely crafted to address AV requirements. These switches feature the innovative NETGEAR AV OS, which replaces traditional IT-centric menus with an AV-friendly, template-based interface. This approach simplifies configuration, enabling Pro AV professionals to focus on their projects without the complexity of traditional network setup. With pre-configured AV profiles certified by over 200 AV manufacturers, these switches support all major audio, video, and lighting protocols, including Dante, AES67, NDI, AMX, Q-SYS, SDVoE, and SMPTE ST 2110.

The M4350 series elevates this ease of use with enterprise-grade hardware that includes redundant power supplies, PoE capabilities up to 90W per port, ultra-quiet fans, and simplified management via the NETGEAR Engage Controller. Available in fibre and copper models, the M4350 series supports high-bandwidth ports ranging from 10G to 100G and ensures PTP synchronisation for SMPTE ST 2110 compliance, making it a reliable choice for broadcast and live production environments.

Intel collaboration for time-sensitive networking

NETGEAR’s collaboration with Intel further enhances its AV solutions. The Intel Media Transport Library, implemented on Intel E800 series NICs, provides high-throughput, low-latency, and reliable media transport while maintaining low compute overhead. By supporting SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) ST 2110 standards, it ensures precise time synchronisation and real-time media transport for live video production, industrial applications, and digital signage. This powerful combination delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency for modern AV applications.