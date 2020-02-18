NETGEAR introduces Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Read Article

Today’s households are dealing with an increasing number of connected devices that demand a greater bandwidth for streaming video, audio and online gaming. These devices increase the complexity of a network as they compete for bandwidth, pushing wireless home networks beyond the technical threshold for the current generation of Wi-Fi. NETGEAR has deciphered this modern-day dilemma with the introduction of a full suite of ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 Routers.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) rendering four times of the increased data capacities to handle today and tomorrow’s growing home network. The AX12 is powered by a quad-core 2.2 GHz processor, offering 10.8GBps Wi-Fi speeds and a 2.5G multi-gig Ethernet interface as either a LAN or WAN. For mobile devices, the router supports Gigabit Wi-Fi, as well as interface-free channels with dynamic frequency selection. The router includes a single 2.4GHz band and 5GHz bands.

The NETGEAR AX12 is a powerful Wi-Fi 6 Router that uses three bands with a combined Wi-Fi speed of 10.8Gbps3. This provides the ideal solution for the growing needs of households with an ever-increasing number of connected devices vying for internet bandwidth simultaneously. Tri-Band Wi-Fi provides an additional Wi-Fi band to reduce congestion and provide a better-connected experience across multiple devices simultaneously. The latest Wi-Fi 6 technology provides four times the amount of data capacity over that of the previous generation of Wi-Fi routers (802.11ac), also now known as Wi-Fi 5.

Using the Nighthawk AX12 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router, households can expect a combined 10.8Gbps of bandwidth for all their networking needs from simultaneous 4K/8K UHD video streaming to gaming and other high-bandwidth consuming activities. With a single Wi-Fi name across the three bands, Nighthawk RAX200, using Smart Connect technology, intelligently distributes all the connected devices to the appropriate Wi-Fi band based on the speed of the device ensuring the best utilization of the available bandwidth.

Speaking on the occasion, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR added, “At NETGEAR, our focus has always been on innovation in the Wi-Fi space. Wi-Fi 6 is the most significant change to the Wi-Fi standard over the years. We are pleased to induct AX12 router to the NETGEAR family with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. The new Wi-Fi 6 technology will offer increased capacity and the capability to connect simultaneously with multiple client devices while making the world of Internet of Things much more sustainable due to the expansive bandwidth.”

Increased Capacity for the Smart Home

With its powerful 1.8GHz quad-core processor and support for multi-gig internet connections, the Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router will help to keep up with the increasing internet speeds being delivered to homes.

The Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 sets you up for faster speeds and latest Wi-Fi technology in the foreseeable future as computers, mobile and IoT devices adopt the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology while continuing to support all of your existing Wi-Fi devices. The Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 can deliver more than one Gigabit of throughput to mobile devices that support 160MHz bandwidth.

Award-Winning Industrial Design

This next-generation Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 Wi-Fi 6 router design conceals eight (8) high-performance antennas under the ‘wings’. The antennas are optimally positioned for best Wi-Fi performance and extend strong and reliable Wi-Fi coverage while providing a clean streamlined functional design.

The Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 includes the following key specs and features:

Fastest Wi-Fi with up to 10.8Gbps Combined Wireless Speed – 12-Stream Tri-band Wi-Fi with combined wireless speeds up to 10.8Gbps (1.2 + 4.8 + 4.8Gbps).

12-Streams Tri-band Wi-Fi – Eight streams of 5GHz and four streams of 2.4GHz means more bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on the Wi-Fi network.

Smart Connect – Intelligently selects the fastest Wi-Fi band for every device connection. One Wi-Fi name for the entire home.

Nighthawk App – Easily set up your router and get more out of your Wi-Fi. Includes remote access to manage your network away from home.

Wi-Fi6 Optimized Powerful Processor – 64bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming – ideal for Gigabit internet speeds.

Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G – 2.5 times the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or internet connectivity.

Five Gigabit Ethernet Ports – Connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections. Ability to aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently.

Automatic firmware updates – Latest security patches delivered to the router.

Pre-optimized Antennas – Unfold and set antennas on the router, no further adjustment required. The AX12 antennas come pre-optimized for the best Wi-Fi performance.

Dynamic QoS – Prioritizes network traffic for uninterrupted video streaming for applications like YouTube, Netﬂix & others.

Pricing and availability:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk tri-band Wi-Fi 6 routers, AX12 is available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels and e-commerce portals at a price of INR 74,999.