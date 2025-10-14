NETGEAR unveils enterprise-grade security for SMEs with Exium Integration

NETGEAR, an intelligent networking solution provider, has introduced an enterprise-grade security offering tailored for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Building on its recent acquisition, the company has integrated Exium—the industry’s only all-in-one Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and hybrid firewall platform—into its business portfolio. The launch coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, underscoring NETGEAR’s commitment to simplifying cybersecurity for smaller organizations.

Bringing Enterprise Security to Small Businesses

Cyberattacks against SMEs have surged dramatically—according to the 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, they experienced over 3,000 incidents, nearly four times the number faced by large enterprises. Yet, many smaller organizations still rely on fragmented or overly complex solutions that are difficult to deploy and manage.

NETGEAR’s new Exium-powered offering addresses this challenge with a unified, cloud-managed platform that combines advanced threat protection, AI-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), SD-WAN, and firewall capabilities—all accessible through a single intuitive interface. This approach helps SMEs replace outdated tools, streamline operations, and safeguard users, data, and devices across distributed environments.

“Small and medium businesses are just as exposed to cyber threats as larger enterprises, if not more,” said Farooq Khan, Vice President of Software Security at NETGEAR. “By integrating Exium with our networking solutions, we’re offering SMEs easy-to-use, enterprise-grade protection—helping them counter modern threats confidently while reducing the strain on IT teams.”

Built for Managed Service Providers

The solution has also been optimized for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), offering multi-tenant management, simplified provisioning, and scalable delivery models. This enables MSPs to provide reliable, cost-effective protection for clients while maintaining centralized visibility and control.

By empowering SMEs and MSPs with robust, automated defenses, NETGEAR aims to help organizations focus on innovation and growth—without compromising on security.