NETGEAR’s CEO Visit to India Marks Strategic Move towards Global Growth

NETGEAR, a global leader in networking technology, recently welcomed CEO Charles (CJ) Prober to India for his maiden visit, underscoring its commitment to the Make in India initiative. This visit signifies NETGEAR’s strategic emphasis on establishing local manufacturing facilities to fortify its market position and synchronise with India’s economic expansion. By participating in the Make in India initiative, NETGEAR anticipates augmenting its market presence, reducing production costs, and fostering local innovation. The establishment of manufacturing facilities in India not only aligns with the country’s economic trajectory but also enables NETGEAR to harness a skilled workforce, thus enhancing its competitive advantage in the global networking technology landscape.

By incorporating AI, NETGEAR enhances product usability and reliability, ensuring customer satisfaction. CEO Charles (CJ) Prober’s visit highlights the company’s commitment to understanding and fulfilling customer needs, reinforcing its reputation for dependable networking solutions. NETGEAR’s strategy is built on three pillars – international expansion, customer-centricity, and innovation. The company leverages AI to enhance customer experiences and aims to revolutionise networking technology. Acknowledging India’s importance, NETGEAR aligns its mission with the dynamic Indian economy, integrating local insights to drive global growth. The inauguration of 2 new office floors for research & development in Bangalore’s central business district exemplifies our unwavering commitment to this burgeoning market, marking a significant step forward for NETGEAR in bolstering its presence and investments in India.

“As an innovator and pioneer, NETGEAR is an admired and respected brand by both consumers and businesses at a time when connectivity matters more than ever,” said Charles (CJ) Prober, CEO of NETGEAR. “I have built my career on delivering innovative and industry-leading products and services and am proud to join the NETGEAR team to continue this path and to create value for all stakeholders, continuing the company’s strong focus on innovation in the industry. The path forward is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to partnering with the Board, our partners, and NETGEAR’s global employee base.”

“It’s very exciting to be here. India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and one of the high-growth nations within NETGEAR as well. We are adding more space to our research center and shall continue to invest more in Engineering, Sales & Customer support in the coming years” said Charles (CJ) Prober, CEO of NETGEAR,” he further added.

As India emerges as a pivotal growth catalyst, NETGEAR fortifies its global market stance by concentrating on PoE solutions for surveillance systems, and ProAV and Pro Wi-Fi for the education and hospitality sectors. This strategic maneuver to adapt to evolving market dynamics, coupled with NETGEAR’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, solidifies its leadership position in networking technologies.

“NETGEAR offerings are very well accepted among Integrators and consumers. Top investment banks in India use our ProAV Switches. Pro Wi-Fi Access points are easy to deploy & Total cost of ownership is low compared to the competition and have been successfully deployed in so many universities and hospitality industries. 200+ PoE switch offerings with varying power budgets fit perfectly into any surveillance solution and we are also the preferred brand in the data center solution. I am bullish on the potential of the Indian market and shall see exponential growth for the next 15 years.” said Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director for India, MEA, and South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR.

Before joining NETGEAR, Prober served as the President of Life360 and CEO of Tile, where he honed his strategic acumen across diverse industries. With notable leadership roles at GoPro and Electronic Arts, coupled with consulting experience at McKinsey & Company and legal expertise gained at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Prober brings a wealth of multidisciplinary skills to NETGEAR. Armed with a multifaceted leadership approach and academic degrees in business management and law from the University of Manitoba and McGill University, Prober is poised to steer NETGEAR towards sustained innovation and triumph in the realm of networking technologies.