NetRack backs India’s largest iconic project ‘Motera Stadium’

NetRack, a leading solution provider for data centers and end-to-end IT server racks, has contributed to India’s most iconic project namely Motera Stadium. NetRack supplied many products for this iconic project.

Different models of Racks, PDUs and accessories suitable for Networking, AV &Telecom were offered by NetRack. Most of the products are UL certified, with all required specifications with elegant appearance and also a quick assembly.

“We are honored to be involved in the monumental project from the conceptual stage and are glad to have leveraged this opportunity to provide our Racks, Power Distribution Units, and accessories to address the scaling and efficiency issues for the entire IT infrastructure which aided in retrieving maximum efficiency from the new setup. We thank the key national partners for their support in helping us to achieve the same,” said Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack.