NetRack Earns UL Certification for its Floor Mount Outdoor Racks

NetRack, a solution provider for data centers and end-to-end IT server racks, today announced that it has acquired UL certification for its Floor Mount- Outdoor (FMOD) racks. FMOD Racks, General Electronics floor mount racks for outdoor application is an innovative product that helps establishments to organise IT equipment and accessories under all weather conditions.

UL is a 120-year-old company that promotes safety, developing benchmarks that enable consumers and businesses to feel confident about the products and services they purchase. UL certification creates brand recognition and marketing value for data center rack providers. The comprehensive certification program looks into all aspects of performance and safety in the data center racks. Utmost safety standards are required to protect mission-critical equipment and NetRack’s FMOD racks ensure equipment safety under all weather conditions.

“UL has an established reputation for recommending safe and reliable products. NetRack ensures that it follows the globally recognized safety and compliance standards to stay on top. By undertaking a UL evaluation, NetRack can certify the areas where we have the most efficiency and identify the areas where we need to make improvements. Having a certification from UL lends a lot of credibility to our products,” said Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director – Sales & Support at NetRack

The FMOD racks from NetRack are designed using the best technology which can be effectively used for the outdoor application. FMOD is designed to meet IP56 with fan & IP66 without fan (Ingress protection) requirements. The product is best suited for industry segments such as IT- ITES, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Government initiatives such as Smart City Projects, and Private & Public Sector Surveillance Projects.

The racks are manufactured out of Galvanized steel sheet punched, formed, and welded to withstand the harsh outdoor condition. They are specially powder coated, dual coat with primer and pure polyester powder. The features ensure protection against the dangers of heat, dust, humidity, rain, and moisture. Additionally, it conforms to DIN 41494 or Equivalent EIA /ISO/ EN/ CEA Standard, conforms to IEC 60529 or Equivalent IS/ EN/ Standards for Ingress Protection, manufactured with the highest quality standards under stringent ISO 9001 | ISO 14001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 45001 Manufacturing & Quality management system.

The Racks have a fully welded frame with integrated side panel and associated front & back metal door with 3 point lock & key as well as provision to mount racks on the floor. Available from 6RU to 27RU variants with 600 & 800 width and 600~800 depth configuration. Fan mounting provision can be installed on sides or on top with canopy including filter unit to meet IP56 (Ingress Protection) requirements.

