NetRack hosts pan-India distributors meet in Bengaluru

NetRack recently organised a partner meet for its distributors across India in Bengaluru. The main objective of partner gathering was to establish a strong mind share and promote transparency to tackle the growing business needs as well as to explore new business opportunities.

Interacting with the partners, Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, “Organising pan-India partner meet helps NetRack team to bring together all the distributors under the same roof and to have open discussions to promote transparency, avoid confusions and to boost partner morale. We would like to thank all the distributors who joined us for the meet and are looking forward to achieving many more milestones in the business together.”

Distributor partners who attended the event got insights into the new case locking initiative and the relevance of lead tracker to enhance clarity and openness in business leads.The event was followed by relationship building activities at Wonderla Resorts in Bengaluru. The event helped the sistribution channel to better understand the products and the market in order to keep up with the rising market demand as well as the need for customisation to pull ahead of competition.

Krishnamurthy from Ecaps Computers said, “We have a long term association with NetRack of over 16 years. They started small and have made a name in the market in a short span of time. What attract us to NetRack is the quality, brand, and commitment offered by them as a team. While competitors offer limited product category, NetRack offers end to end Data Center solutions. They provide competitive prices with good discounts and are also engaged in active branding with lot of promotional activities like BICSI, DCD which is favorable for the partners. NetRack helps in delivering customised solutions addressing most of the industry segments such as IT, ITeS, Enterprise, etc.”

Ramakrishna from Netfinity Solutions said, “We have been associated with NetRack for over 15 years. We are very happy with the best-in-class products, delivery schedules, commitment to deadlines, response to mails and 24*7 back end support offered by the NetRack team. Due to high quality certifications and competitive price, they are well accepted in the market. We look forward to growing together in the data centre market and reach greater heights with NetRack team.”