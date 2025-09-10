Netradyne launches India’s most advanced drowsiness detection system for road safety

As India sharpens its focus on safer roads, Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety, has introduced the Driver•i D-450 video safety platform along with its next-generation Driver Drowsiness Detection Sensor (DMS). Together, these solutions represent one of the most sophisticated driver monitoring systems available in India, delivering 100% trip analysis, early fatigue detection, and actionable coaching insights.

The launch comes as the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) readies new mandates requiring lane departure warning (LDWS) and driver drowsiness and attention warning systems (DDAWS) in commercial passenger vehicles by 2026. Netradyne’s technology is regulation-ready, aligning with these standards while offering enhanced safety features for fleets across industries.

The Power of D-450 + DMS Sensor

Comprehensive AI Monitoring: The four-camera Driver•i D-450 system continuously records driving time with edge-based AI, detecting distractions, lane discipline issues, and risky behaviors while delivering instant alerts and long-term coaching data.

Advanced Drowsiness Detection: The DMS sensor uses validated sleep science methods such as PERCLOS (Percentage of Eyelid Closure over the Pupil over Time) to spot early signs of fatigue and microsleeps—even in low light or with sunglasses. Subtle signals like prolonged blinks or slow eyelid closures trigger real-time audio alerts, preventing accidents before they occur.

Behavioral Reinforcement: Beyond detecting risks, Driver•i recognizes and rewards positive driving behaviors, helping instill lasting safe-driving habits.

Driver Scoring System: With its proprietary GreenZone scoring dashboard, Netradyne enables fleet managers to evaluate performance across all drivers, design targeted coaching, and reward safe practices.

“Netradyne is committed to transforming road safety with smarter technology,” said Teja Gudena, EVP–Technology at Netradyne. “Our industry-proven D-450 video safety platform has set a new benchmark for AI-powered fleet monitoring. The DMS Sensor now adds unprecedented accuracy in detecting driver alertness. By launching both in India, we are helping fleets save lives, prevent accidents caused by drowsy driving, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements.”

A Timely Safety Revolution

Drowsy driving remains one of the leading causes of road accidents in India, especially in passenger transport, hazardous goods logistics, oil & gas, and long-haul highway operations. Netradyne’s system addresses these high-risk scenarios with a dual approach—real-time prevention and long-term driver development.

Already trusted by thousands of fleets globally, Driver•i is now strengthened with the DMS Sensor for Indian operators, giving them a powerful, locally available toolkit to elevate safety standards. The integration of AI-driven monitoring, predictive fatigue detection, and driver coaching sets a new benchmark for precision fleet safety in India.