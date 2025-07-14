NETSCOUT advances AI-powered self-healing networks with TM Forum’s NeuroNOC Catalyst

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, has announced its successful role in TM Forum’s NeuroNOC Catalyst Project at DTW Ignite 2025, advancing AI-driven, self-healing network operations for telecom environments.

Collaborating with AWS, Accenture, Symphonica, Sand Technologies, and championed by CSPs including BT Group, Telecom Argentina, Omantel, Turknet, Axian Telecom, and Safaricom, the project demonstrated how AI agents and high-fidelity data can drive faster fault detection and automated resolution.

NETSCOUT deployed its Omnis AI Insights Solution, combining deep packet inspection (DPI) with real-time analytics to deliver precise telemetry across 5G SA RAN and Packet Core networks. This enabled NOC engineers to swiftly detect subscriber registration issues, pinpoint root causes through curated LLMs, and automate fixes with minimal manual effort.

Advertisement

Key outcomes included an 80% reduction in manual troubleshooting, up to 50% lower operational costs, and a significant 80% decrease in data tokenization for AI models like AWS Bedrock, improving efficiency and reducing overhead.

“Accurate, real-time curated data is essential for intelligent network operations,” said Richard Fulwiler, Senior Director, Product Management, NETSCOUT. “This project proves AI agents, powered by high-quality data, can transform how networks operate and heal themselves.”

The project underscores the critical link between data quality and AI effectiveness, offering CSPs a clear path toward future-ready, autonomous networks.