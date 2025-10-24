Netscouts extends visibility into Kubernetes containers with continous observability Innovation

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC announced an innovation aimed at meeting organizations’ increasing needs for comprehensive observability within complex cloud environments. With the ever-growing demands of large, multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments, organizations often face significant challenges related to visibility and blind spots in their environments.

Omnis® KlearSight Sensor for Kubernetes (KlearSight) delivers deep, actionable, and real-time insights into system performance, health, and cost drivers. This solution is specifically designed to support dynamic and distributed architectures, environments that are challenging to monitor due to their encrypted nature. KlearSight captures Kubernetes packets and SSL messages directly from the Linux kernel’s networking stack after decryption has occurred. It then converts this data into standard IT traffic, enabling visibility into application-layer communications without requiring access to encryption keys. By providing robust visibility into these cloud environments, KlearSight empowers organizations to better manage and optimize their infrastructure, ensuring more reliable and efficient operations.

“Microservices running on a Kubernetes cluster generate multiple metrics, events, logs, and traces to provide some visibility across complex multi-cloud environments,” stated Jim Frey, principal analyst, Omdia. “However, searching through telemetry data streams to determine the root cause of an incident can be like searching for multiple needles across multiple haystacks. The ultimate source of truth lies in packets, and organizations can only benefit by establishing this level of visibility enterprise-wide, including the cloud and Kubernetes environments. Time and again, this has proven to be crucial for rapid recognition and diagnosis of performance incidents and issues while also enhancing AI-driven observability.”

Developed from NETSCOUT’s expertise in network traffic analysis, deep packet inspection (DPI), and real-time traffic intelligence, KlearSight uses extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology to extract packets from within the Linux kernel’s networking stack. It extends and enhances observability to understand system behavior and accelerate troubleshooting and incident response with unprecedented, low-overhead access to granular system and application data. The result is moving beyond monitoring what is happening in the environment towards understanding the why of any issue, including unusual patterns and anomalies, that often go unnoticed.

“NETSCOUT has been delivering innovative observability and visibility solutions that address end-through-end performance challenges for decades,” stated Phil Gray, AVP, product management, NETSCOUT. “Our solutions are mission-critical to large enterprises across all industries, especially as AI and cloud complexity continue to accelerate.”

NETSCOUT’s mission is to keep the connected world running by helping customers make smarter, better decisions – faster – to keep them resilient against disruptions of any kind. Our enterprise, service provider, and government agency customers have some of the most complex digital infrastructures in the world, and we partner with leading technology companies to drive customer success. Recently, NETSCOUT was recognized for network observability leadership in the QKS Group’s SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability, Q3 2025, and was also honored as the recipient of the CRN Tech Innovators award in the Application Performance / Observability category for overcoming remote office observability challenges with cost-effective nGenius Edge Sensors.