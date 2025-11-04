NetSPI appoints Sridhar Jayanthi as Interim CPTO to advance proactive security innovation

NetSPI has appointed Sridhar Jayanthi as its interim Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). With more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity engineering and leadership, Jayanthi will focus on scaling NetSPI’s PTaaS Platform and accelerating its proactive security capabilities.

“This is a pivotal moment for NetSPI and our clients,” said Aaron Shilts, President & CEO of NetSPI. “Sridhar’s expertise and proven ability to scale technology organizations will play a key role in enhancing the proactive security solutions we offer. Together, we’ll help security teams build digital resilience and stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Jayanthi has an accomplished track record in leading global cybersecurity product development. At McAfee (now Trellix), he spent over 11 years building the India Development Center and serving on the company’s global executive leadership team. He later joined FireEye (now Mandiant), where he led endpoint security products and international operations as part of the executive team.

As the CEO and Co-founder of PolyLogyx—acquired by EclecticIQ—he oversaw the company’s Endpoint/XDR business as General Manager. His deep expertise positions him to further expand NetSPI’s PTaaS capabilities, integrating human expertise, intelligent automation, and advanced research from NetSPI Labs.

“The security industry needs a better approach to continuous testing,” said Sridhar Jayanthi. “NetSPI has set the standard by combining deep human expertise with a powerful technology platform. I’m excited to advance our proactive security capabilities and deliver innovative solutions that help clients protect their ever-changing attack surfaces.”

NetSPI continues to lead the shift from reactive to proactive security, combining technology, intelligence, and human ingenuity to help global enterprises identify and mitigate risks across their expanding digital ecosystems.