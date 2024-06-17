Netweb unveils new AMD based Make-in-India servers for data centres AI systems

Netweb Technologies India Limited (Netweb), announced, the launch of its latest products, a state-of-the- art, Make-in-India range of servers. The single/dual Socket server platforms are designed to harness the robust capabilities of the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. Available in 1U, 2U, 4U, workstations, and other models, these platforms are optimized to meet various demanding needs of high-performance computing environments and diverse workloads. There is also the added flexibility to configure systems differently in terms of I/O expansion and storage support. Moreover, these new offerings align with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative to accelerate innovation and build best-in-class- manufacturing capabilities, designed and build in India.

The new server models support dual AMD EPYC 9004 Series going up to 256 cores, providing impressive computational performance for the most intensive and wide range of workloads. With support for up to 6TB memory they offer substantial scalability in memory capacity, ensuring the servers can easily oversee large datasets, in memory computing and complex applications. Apart from a super-efficient processor, the servers also boast of a range of remarkable features, making it an ideal choice to be used in various application specially in an AI/ML environment such as:

1 Up to 6TB 3DS ECC RDIMM, DDR5-4800MHz in 12/24 DIMM slots

2 Integrated IPMI 2.0 + KVM with dedicated LAN

3 Good range of support for storage including HDD, SDD and NVMe.

4 Up to 10 PCIe slots for add-ons and if required GPU’s.

These will allow building of systems for a variety of use cases ranging from Datacenter

computing requirements, High performance computing, AI systems – such as workstations to AI Cloud solutions with Machine Learning Operations (MLOPs) – to a variety of storage solutions including High-performance storage solution and solutions supporting high capacity based on the workload requirements.

“This range of servers represents our commitment to the Make in India mission and highlights our capabilities to produce world-class technology indigenously,” said Mr. Sanjay Lodha, CEO of Netweb Technologies. We are excited to announce our commitment to advancing the landscape of AI and ML technologies through the development of cutting-edge products that meet global benchmarks. Our focus on manufacturing high-tech servers locally in India signifies not only an investment in domestic talent and resources but also underscores our dedication to developing high-end computing infrastructure for both government and private sectors.

We are thrilled to support Netweb Technologies with our latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. This collaboration highlights our commitment to advancing technology and innovation, while strongly supporting the Make in India initiative,” said Vinay Sinha, Corporate vice president,

AMD India Sales. AMD EPYC processors are designed to deliver exceptional performance,

efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) to deliver on the increased demand for

cloud, high performance computing and the ever-growing AI market. Together, we are driving performance and efficiency to new heights, empowering businesses to achieve more.