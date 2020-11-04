New age Robots will be an inevitable part of Industry 4.0: IEEE

Read Article

IEEE, a technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, has concluded its virtual roundtable focused on how immersive technologies like Robotics & AI will be the driving force in India. With the post-pandemic scenario dawning upon us, IEEE curated a roundtable to discuss how these cutting-edge technologies are crucial for businesses, associations and societies to establish a strong foundation in these rapidly changing environments.

During the roundtable, Senior IEEE Member and CEO, ASIMOV Robotics Pvt. Ltd, Jayakrishnan T said “Robotics will play a pivotal role in Industry 4.0 revolution. The new world order has not only expedited the development of health-tech, but also has influenced technology solutions across sectors.”

During the last decade, the evolution of robotic capabilities was exponential. According to the International Robotic Federation (IRF) report, India has moved up one position to now feature among the top 10 countries with the most annual installations of robots in industries.

Adding to this Jayakrishnan said “With the accelerated pace of automation adoption, robotics will transform the world by the introduction of digital work force in combining the major game changers – Computer simulation, AR VR, Rapid prototyping, Collaborative robots, Big data analysis, AI, IOT, High speed internet and Cloud computing.”

The roundtable also highlighted how AI is opening new fronts in Healthcare and is fueling predictive and prescriptive analytics to help increase efficiencies across sectors. A recent IDC study revealed that India’s AI spending will grow at 30.8% CAGR to nearly ₹6,490.6 cr in 2023.

Commenting on the same, Sukanya Mandal, Senior IEEE Member said, “Among other immersive technologies, AI & ML play critical role in helping businesses have an all-inclusive view of data, providing them a way to make connections. It’s not a matter of eliminating human intelligence and insight. In fact, in order to augment intelligence for businesses, the amalgamation of human intuition and machine intelligence is of utmost importance. Going forward, we will witness companies spending exponentially in intelligent solutions to drive and ensure business continuity, cutting across verticals.”

As the pandemic has influenced the direction of latest trends in all technology applications, it has become mandatory to maintain the new world order in every aspect of development. The COVID-19 outbreak has taught the world a number of lessons, one of the important one is to use technological innovation in its full potential. The IEEE members underlined the need to invest in new digital infrastructure, vital projects and innovate for a better tomorrow.

