New Investments, New Leadership: NETGEAR puts customers first with enterprise grade network solutions that provide simplicity and reliability  

Netgear unveiled a bold new vision to meet the growing business demand for seamless, scalable, and secure connectivity. NETGEAR for Business is evolving its mission to serve small to medium enterprises by sharpening its focus on delivering next-generation networking solutions that provide simplicity, reliability and cost-effectiveness without compromising on the proven expertise and innovation for which NETGEAR is known.

“For nearly 30 years, NETGEAR has been the trusted force behind the world’s most critical connections—powering businesses, ideas, and experiences across the globe. But the business world is evolving quickly and so are we. Networking is no longer just about being online; it’s about leveraging that connection to drive innovation, collaboration and experiences,” said CJ Prober, NETGEAR CEO. “In this next era of NETGEAR, we’re stripping away complexity, removing friction, and reimagining what business networking can be so that our customers don’t just keep up with change, they lead it.”

Revolutionising Business Connectivity

At the helm of this evolution is NETGEAR for Business President and GM Pramod Badjate, an industry leader with deep expertise in networking with experience at Arista, Ruckus, and Cisco. Since joining nine months ago, Badjate has been driving a strategic repositioning to make NETGEAR the go-to partner for small and medium enterprises facing increasing digital demands. NETGEAR has experienced rapid growth in this segment, with over 15% revenue expansion last quarter and double-digit growth forecasted for 2025.

Badjate is directing significant investment in product and technology innovations while building a high-caliber team across all functions to ensure NETGEAR meets the needs of its customers while making the business relationship exceptionally easy. Over the next three years, the company plans to accelerate its investment in R&D to enhance its current business offerings. The first key milestone is the acquisition of VAAG Systems, a creator of cutting-edge embedded and cloud software solutions based in Chennai, India. This investment allows NETGEAR to accelerate the in-sourcing of a software development capability and this team will form the foundation of NETGEAR’s new Chennai-based Software Development Center. This new team brings a wealth of industry expertise with experience from companies such as Qualcomm, HP, Cisco, and MaxLinear and will focus on leveraging AI to simplify networking for the small and medium enterprise.

Each new development or addition follows a clear mandate: help businesses escape clunky, fragmented networks that lack support or bloated, overpriced systems packed with features they don’t need.

“Current networking solutions don’t meet the needs of small and medium enterprises. They’re stuck with either complex, overpriced systems meant for larger companies or fragmented solutions that don’t integrate well and lack proper support,” said Badjate. “We’re changing that, offering an integrated solution that is much easier to deploy and manage for MSPs and small IT departments alike. We acknowledge the criticality of networking for these businesses and do not compromise on reliability and support. ”

NETGEAR AV: A Future Built on AV-over-IP

NETGEAR Business is also a pioneer in AV-over-IP technology, helping businesses, customers, and employees power and connect to extraordinary experiences. Recognising the surge in demand for seamless video integration, the AV division has built a robust ecosystem of more than 400 industry partners, supported by a portfolio of preconfigured solutions, cutting-edge design services, and ongoing education. Under Badjate’s leadership, this high-growth segment will expand its offerings in commercial, broadcast and residential AV, cementing NETGEAR’s role at the intersection of AV and IT.