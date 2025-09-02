New Relic announces Ashok Khurana as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales and Country Manager, India 

New Relic announced the appointment of Ashok Khurana as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales and Country Manager, India. Khurana brings 30 years of software sales and leadership experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at Google Cloud, Microsoft, Persistent Systems, and most recently HashiCorp.

Based in Gurugram, Khurana will lead New Relic India’s high-performing sales teams as they continue to grow the company’s footprint across key verticals, deepen engagements with new and existing customers, and evangelise the engineering and business benefits of intelligent observability.

“With his proven track record of leading highly successful sales teams for some of the world’s leading software brands, Ashok is the perfect fit to take our Indian go-to-market team to new heights,” said New Relic Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, Rob Newell. “Ashok has a deep understanding of the unique engineering and business challenges being faced by Indian organisations in the age of AI, and how intelligent observability can help meet their most pressing goals.”

New Relic has seen significant growth in India. Since opening its first Indian office in Bengaluru in March 2022, the company has expanded rapidly with the team growing by approximately 400% in 2024. New Relic also opened the Hyderabad Innovation Center in October 2022; relocating to a larger 500+ seat facility in December 2024. It has also become the first global observability vendor to sign a corporate partnership with India’s leading startup incubator, T-Hub.

“India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, with enterprises and startups rapidly adopting cloud, AI, and modern application architectures. This creates a huge opportunity for New Relic to help organisations gain real-time visibility, optimise performance, and link technology investments directly to business outcomes,” said New Relic Senior Director of Enterprise Sales and Country Manager India, Ashok Khurana. “I’m thrilled to join the New Relic team and look forward to deepening New Relic’s presence in India’s high-growth sectors, while cementing observability as a strategic enabler for customer experience.”