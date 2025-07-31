New Relic announces Rob Newell as SVP and MD of APJ

New Relic announced the appointment of Rob Newell as Senior Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Newell most recently held the position of Group Vice President of Solutions Consulting and Technical Sales APJ at New Relic, and brings a deep understanding of the observability landscape as well as a proven track record of delivering results across the region.

Prior to New Relic, Newell held the position of Vice President of Solutions Engineering and Cloud Sales, ASEAN at Salesforce. He has also held senior roles at IntraLinks and ConnXion Limited, culminating in over two decades of technical software sales and leadership experience across the Asia-Pacific region.

“With deep expertise in the observability space and established relationships with many of our valued Asia-Pacific customers, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Rob lead the team through our next phase of growth,” said New Relic Chief Revenue Officer Lauren Nemeth. “Asia Pacific is a critical growth market for New Relic. From traditional enterprises looking to modernise, to digital natives requiring scale and agility, the New Relic intelligent observability platform is perfectly positioned to help organisations reach their engineering and business goals. I look forward to seeing our continued success across the region under Rob’s leadership.”

Newell’s appointment comes after a series of additional leadership hires across the Asia-Pacific region including Denis Maguire as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales for Australia and New Zealand, and Manivannan Govindan as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales Asia.

“I am excited and honoured to take on the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia-Pacific,” said New Relic Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan Rob Newell. “The Asia-Pacific region has some of the highest levels of AI adoption in the world, so the need for intelligent observability–especially in the age of agentic AI–to support innovation and help organisations drive real business outcomes has never been greater. I’m proud of the incredibly strong customer relationships that the team has built across the region and I look forward to building upon that success as we enter our next stage of growth.”

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic recently announced its reimagined Partner Program, as well as 20+ innovations and integrations that leverage AI-strengthened intelligence and insights to drive business uptime across the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.