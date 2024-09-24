New Relic appoints Larissa Crandall as Channel Chief and Group Vice President of Partners and Alliances

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability Platform, announced the appointment of Larissa Crandall as Channel Chief and Group Vice President of Partners and Alliances to further develop and strengthen the company’s partner strategy and channel programs worldwide. In this role, Crandall will grow the partner organization, expand multiple parts of the company’s alliance and partner ecosystem, and help enterprises around the world realize the benefits of New Relic in driving innovation, improving reliability, and delivering more perfect customer experiences.

“With worldwide spending on public cloud services forecasted to double between 2024 and 2028, and AI adoption continuing to rise, the need for intelligent observability has never been greater,” said New Relic Chief Revenue Officer Chris Jones. “As these industry trends continue to drive demand for our platform, engaging our partners on a global scale will be vital to New Relic’s continued success. Larissa is joining the company at a pivotal moment, and I’m thrilled to have her lead our channel and alliances program into its next stage of growth.”

Channel veteran to strengthen and accelerate partnerships globally

Crandall has spent her entire career leading channel and sales teams in the technology sector. She joins New Relic from Veeam, where she held the position of Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances. During her tenure, Crandall successfully built the company’s first global partner program, rebuilt the certification and enablement program, and accelerated partner-initiated revenue. Prior to Veeam, Crandall led the Global Channel and Alliances organization at Gigamon and held senior partner roles at Scalr and Unitrends.

Crandall is a highly awarded, collaborative leader with a stellar track record in building and leading high-growth partner programs. Her accolades include recognition by CRN for numerous awards, including top Channel Chiefs, Woman of the Channel, Power 100 – Top Most Powerful Woman in the Channel, and Inclusive Leadership Award. Crandall also serves on the Baptie & Company Channel Advisory Board, a leading global community for individuals running sophisticated channel ecosystems.

“New Relic is a market maker and a pioneer in the observability space. I am excited to join the company as it continues to innovate and lead the sector with a compelling product, business model, and team dedicated to delivering customer success,” said Crandall. “With the amazing partnerships we have developed, I embrace the opportunity to lead the global channel and alliances organisation at New Relic as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

New Relic to grow multiple parts of the ecosystem

Crandall will build on New Relic’s channel presence worldwide by working with global and regional partners, MSPs, GSIs, and hyperscalers to strengthen best practices and catalogs for advancing the observability journey and augmenting growth with new partners. She will also focus on empowering the partner ecosystem with resources and tools, and further simplifying doing business with New Relic for partners and customers.

Partnerships and alliances are at the center of New Relic’s growth strategy. Most recently, New Relic formed the Secure Developer Alliance with FOSSA, Gigamon, and Lacework to help secure cloud infrastructure and close the gap between security and engineering teams when shipping code. New Relic also continues to demonstrate its commitment to its partner ecosystem with several key initiatives, including the expansion of New Relic Instant Observability, an open source ecosystem of nearly 800 quickstarts and integrations that help engineers instrument, dashboard, and alert their entire stack. Recent collaborations involve AWS, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.