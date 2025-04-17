New Relic Enhances Partner Program and Unlocks Agentic AI for the Enterprise with Open Partnership Ecosystem

New Relic announced the enhancement of its New Relic Partner Program to fuel business growth for its partner ecosystem. The program updates and investments include stronger incentives for partners to enhance profitability, new and simplified certifications and digital tools, expanded dedicated partner resources, enhanced training opportunities, and new specialised program tracks. In addition, New Relic’s open partnership ecosystem unlocks agentic AI use cases and brings observability to best of breed solutions across the enterprise.

New Relic brings agentic AI and observability to best-of-breed solutions via an open partnership ecosystem

The New Relic Partner Program empowers solution providers, managed service providers, technology partners, system integrators, and cloud platform providers to find new revenue streams and develop integrated solutions with the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. By connecting its platform with best-of-breed solutions from partners, New Relic delivers mission-critical insights and intelligent recommendations to the tools and platforms where customers already work.

“Our open partner ecosystem has been instrumental in fueling innovations and growth of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “As we continue our growth trajectory and fine-tune our platform for today’s IT environment, we know we cannot do it without our partners. That is why we’ve renewed our investment in the people, tools, and systems, making partnering with New Relic even more rewarding. Together with our partners, we look forward to continuing to grow, innovate, and create lasting value for our joint customers.”

“As Asia-Pacific embraces a resilient and connected future, strong partner ecosystems are critical to innovation and long-term growth. Our newly-enhanced channel partner program reflects this shift, offering expanded incentives, new certifications, and targeted resources to help partners grow with confidence. With a strengthened partner team and an ecosystem-centric approach, we’re excited to help our partners in APAC accelerate growth, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver unmatched customer experiences across the region.” said New Relic Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Simon Lee.

New Relic Partner Program enhancements give partners better predictability and profitability, including:

⦁ Stronger incentives — More financial incentives for partners can amplify revenue opportunities, as well as increase margins for our partners.

⦁ New and simplified partner certifications — Four new technical certifications and two new sales certifications help partners gain knowledge and skills aligned with today’s market.

⦁ Expanded partner team resources — Increased the New Relic partner team fourfold to extend more guidance, expertise, and support to partners. This includes appointing ⦁ Larissa Crandall as Channel Chief, GVP of Partner and Alliances to grow the partner organisation, define strategy and enhance the partner program. The company has also invested in new tech platforms, including PRM and CPQ, to streamline processes and help partners sell more efficiently.

⦁ Expanded training opportunities — Dedicated trainings for sellers and technical teams in key areas, such as AI, observability, and cloud, so partners can be best positioned to help their customers solve critical business problems with these technologies.

⦁ Specialised partner program tracks — New tracks to align with partners’ unique go-to-market strategies spanning joint marketing, sales enablement, and a tailored approach to industry verticals.

New Relic helps partners embrace AI

New Relic empowers partners to leverage the opportunities provided by AI, and has expanded AI-focused sales enablement for solution providers. In addition, New Relic offers agentic AI integrations to bring critical observability data and intelligent recommendations directly to IT teams and developers across the business and tech ecosystem. These integrations include:

Amazon Q Business: Supports engineers with agentic insights, optimises agent response and task automation through in-memory analysis of shared retrieval augmented generation (RAG) data, and improves cross-team decisions with autonomous knowledge transfer.

GitHub Copilot for Microsoft Azure: Automatically detects issues for DevSecOps, helps developers quickly resolve errors in code changes to boost reliability and release velocity, and empowers teams with intelligent recommendations.

Google Gemini: Automatically monitors deployments, receives immediate notifications, and tracks errors effectively to uphold application performance and stability. It also uses recommendations based on data analysis to improve code performance and support decision-making.

ServiceNow: Brings observability insights into more work streams (like customer support), resolves tickets faster with intelligent alerts and prioritisation, and automates business-impact analysis of changes in systems and services.

⦁ The company also announced the industry’s only ⦁ observability integration with DeepSeek to accelerate AI ROI and adoption.

Accelerating innovation in observability

New Relic continues to solidify its leadership in observability with groundbreaking advancements. This includes 20+ innovations and integrations as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, which weaves AI-strengthened intelligence and automation across every corner of its platform. New Relic offers the industry’s most comprehensive intelligence by integrating Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) from its platform with customer-defined data and third-party sources. The platform enables new innovations like Transaction 360, Cloud Cost Intelligence, and Streaming Video & Ads Intelligence. These advancements equip businesses of all sizes to optimise digital application performance and reliability at scale.

“Our customers aim to leverage AIOps to optimise IT operations, enhance efficiency, and proactively mitigate disruptions. However, they face challenges in identifying the most impactful tools and strategies to maximise their observability investments,” said NTT DATA Senior Director Juan Carlos Martínez. “Having the opportunity to deliver our customers the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform gives us an edge as it solves these challenges. I’m confident that New Relic, its enhanced partner team and program resources, will set us up to be valuable AI partners to current and future customers.”