New Relic launches industry’s first Intelligent streaming video observability solution for excellent digital experiences

New Relic announced new products as part of its Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) suite. Streaming Video and Ads Intelligence is the industry’s first intelligent observability solution for streaming media, which helps maintain high-quality video and ad experiences across diverse devices and regions. New Relic also announced Engagement Intelligence, which automatically collects and correlates end-to-end user behavior data for any application. This data helps enterprises remove frustration points in digital experiences.

“Excellent digital experiences are a must-have across the enterprise — and businesses will lose revenue when those demands are not met,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Strengthened by AI, New Relic gives enterprises the intelligent recommendations they need to understand real user frustrations and proactively resolve issues. With our automated data collection and democratised engagement insights, every engineer supporting digital experiences has the data they need to deliver uninterrupted streaming.”

Performance blind spots slow issue resolution and impact customer retention and growth. An app that fails to load or performs slowly erodes customer satisfaction and ultimately impacts the bottom line. Companies often struggle to pinpoint the source of frustrating user experiences or understand what the user was doing before the issue occurred. These blind spots lead to slow resolution times and missed opportunities for customer retention and growth. The problem is particularly acute for streaming providers, with limited visibility into viewers’ video and ad experiences. New Relic solves this by delivering intelligent, connected insights from the entire ecosystem — from the moment a user enters the organisation’s domain until they leave it — to eliminate interruptions in digital experiences.

Enhancements to New Relic DEM include:

Streaming Video and Ads Intelligence unifies video Quality of Experience (QoE) metrics, app performance, back-end infrastructure, and ad analytics. Unlike competitors’ siloed solutions, this comprehensive approach provides a holistic view of the entire media distribution pipeline. Developers and video operations teams can now diagnose streaming media problems—from video playback to back-end issues—all within one platform. Additionally, user session analysis offers customer support teams a detailed timeline view of video playback, ad interactions, seek behavior, and more, enabling them to quickly resolve issues impacting viewer satisfaction.

Engagement Intelligence automatically collects and correlates user interactions and frustration signals, such as rage clicks, delivering instant engagement insights without the need for manual instrumentation. The solution offers session replay so product teams, UX designers, and engineers can watch real user interactions to improve the user experience or fix system issues. New Relic also provides AI-strengthened session summaries that highlight the most relevant moments and save hours of unnecessary review. Engagement intelligence helps organisations detect friction points early and tune applications to reduce abandonment both before and after launch.

“We are excited to have worked closely with New Relic to evaluate their new Video QoE solution,” said Accedo Head of Global Operations Steven Kopec. “Through this collaboration, we’ve been able to share our deep video expertise, and we are already powering several of our customers with this innovative solution. We truly appreciate New Relic’s commitment to addressing industry-specific needs and its customer-centric approach. Together, we’re building a 360° observability platform for media businesses, seamlessly combining technology with business performance in a single view.”

“The ability to monitor and optimise the end-user experience across digital platforms is critical to modern IT operations. Organisations seeking to learn about not only their customers’ activity and habits but also the performance of their web applications can use the insights DEM provides to optimise the customer experience, improve satisfaction, and boost conversion rates.” Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Monitoring, By Padraig Byrne, Matt Crossley, DB Cummings, Martin Caren, Pankaj Prasad, 21 October 2024.