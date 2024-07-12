New Relic Launches the First Fully-Integrated, AI-Driven Digital Experience Monitoring Solution

New Relic, the intelligent observability platform, launched the industry’s first fully-integrated, AI-driven Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution to optimize app performance and proactively prevent interruptions in digital experiences. The enterprise-grade solution offers end-to-end visibility and real-time insights across mobile, web, and AI apps, enabling organizations to deliver high-quality digital experiences across all touchpoints, with new features like New Relic mobile user journeys, New Relic mobile logs, and enhancements to New Relic session replay.

DEM is more critical than ever, especially for AI adoption

Interruptions in digital experiences—such as apps not loading or performing slowly—can erode customer satisfaction, cause customers to abandon carts or leave bad reviews, and result in lower conversion rates and missed opportunities that ultimately impact revenue. This situation is worsened with the pressure to adopt fast-evolving AI technologies like chatGPT that can produce unreliable results and further damage brand reputation. New Relic DEM, part of the New Relic observability platform, monitors real user interactions across all applications, including AI applications, helps identify incorrect AI responses, and flags user friction points. This ensures frictionless and consistent experiences wherever users interact, allowing enterprises to adopt AI with confidence.

Integrated DEM delivers real-time insights for uninterrupted digital experiences



Most enterprises today struggle with multiple user monitoring point solutions that create disjointed, partial views of their digital experiences. New Relic DEM is the only integrated solution that combines real user monitoring (RUM) capabilities like browser monitoring, mobile monitoring, and synthetic monitoring, with APM 360, errors inbox, and AI monitoring in a single platform, out of the box. This provides enterprises with an end-to-end view of their customer experience and insights in the context of their entire application stack, helping them measure the health and performance of applications and underlying network and infrastructure from a user point of view. It enables them to pinpoint the root cause of issues and quickly resolve them. It also allows for a better understanding of user behavior and journeys within the apps, helping to design new app features that delight users and drive engagement.

“As streaming services across India and the world gear up for the record breaking viewership of the Paris Olympics, they must do everything they can to prevent buffering screens and frozen replays. When even the slightest delay can lead to customer churn, poor reviews, or lost subscribers, every second matters,” said New Relic Field Chief Technology Officer, APJ Peter Marelas. “New Relic enables streamers to proactively manage and optimise digital experiences in real-time; enabling them to host uninterrupted live events for every viewer across all devices – laptop, smart TV, mobile or tablet – even during peak times.”

New Relic’s advanced DEM capabilities drive business outcomes:

⦁ Superior insights without the high costs: The only⦁ ⦁ session replay solution that automatically captures 100% of incidents and records critical user actions leading up to each incident, offering superior insights without the expense of recording every single session.

⦁ The most comprehensive list of mobile platforms: Comprehensive⦁ ⦁ mobile log management supports a wide range of platforms (iOS, Android, watchOS), and popular hybrid frameworks (Xamarin, .NET MAUI, React Native, Flutter, Cordova, and Ionic Capacitor). This enables organizations to detect and mitigate risks across the mobile ecosystem, proactively addressing issues that affect customers.

⦁ Actionable user journeys without event duplication: The only⦁ ⦁ mobile user journeys solution to provide automatic, dynamic, nonlinear charts without event duplication. It delivers detailed insights beyond basic page views, including breadcrumbs, HTTP events, and handled exceptions, facilitating quicker issue resolution and enhancing mobile user experiences.