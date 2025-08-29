New study by HFS Research with LTIMindtree reveals that enterprises should embed AI at the core to reimagine their future

A new report from HFS Research, in collaboration with LTIMindtree reveals that 83% of enterprises remain stuck in early-stage AI experimentation, despite growing urgency to modernise business models and drive strategic outcomes. Titled “Enterprises must embrace AI to reimagine their future, not tinker in the margins,” the report presents a clear-eyed assessment of where AI stands—and what needs to change.

Based on a survey of over 500 Global 2000 business and technology leaders across five major industries, the research finds that while most companies cite operational efficiency as the top driver for AI, just 17% have integrated AI across their entire operations. In contrast, a growing number of enterprise leaders are calling for AI to serve as a lever for long-term reimagination and reinvention.

“Most enterprises are still stuck fiddling with AI at the edges while convincing themselves they’re transforming. They’re not. What’s becoming clear is that unless AI becomes central to how a business runs, competes, and delivers value, it’ll be irrelevant within three years. The winners aren’t waiting around—they’re tearing up legacy thinking and making AI everyone’s problem, not just IT’s,” said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HFS Research.

What Reimagination Looks Like

The report introduces a practical framework for Reimagination, Reinvention, and Relevance (R-R-R)—a strategic lens through which enterprise leaders can assess their AI readiness and chart a course toward transformation. LTIMindtree’s perspective is featured as one example of how service providers can evolve their engagement models to support enterprise reimagination more meaningfully.

“The R-R-R framework is unique, especially when it has been decomposed to show exactly what it manifests into—this isn’t an academic tale, it’s an operational blueprint,” said Rohan Kulkarni, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research and lead author of the report. “This study helps reset the AI narrative—away from hype, toward execution and accountability.”

Key Findings from the Study

51% of enterprises plan to elevate AI to the C-suite or board level, signaling a shift from back-office experimentation to strategic governance.

43% are actively seeking niche or non-traditional AI partners, citing the need for contextual, industry-specific innovation.

Enterprises are moving away from legacy success metrics like internal productivity, and toward measures such as ecosystem impact, customer relevance, and time-to-insight.

AI is increasingly seen not just as a capability, but as the new form factor for enterprise identity.

“Our joint research with HFS highlights a critical shift—AI is no longer about pilots or marginal productivity gains. Its true potential lies in how enterprises orchestrate value across ecosystems and unlock new forms of business creativity,” said Venu Lambu, CEO & Managing Director, LTIMindtree. “Enterprises are elevating AI to the boardroom, re-architecting operating models, and redefining outcomes. At LTIMindtree, we help clients embed AI at the core with BlueVerse, enabling transformation from experimentation to enterprise scale—with speed, trust, and impact,” he added.