New SUSE capabilities equip telecom companies to modernise their networks with increased efficiency and innovation

SUSE announced the general availability of Adaptive Telco Infrastructure Platform (ATIP) 3.1. ATIP 3.1 offers improved manageability, flexibility, and long-term support while remaining reliably high-performing.

Telecom companies are under tremendous pressure to contain costs and shorten time to revenue as they enable edge applications to host 5G workloads, broadband access network functions, and more. However, they are facing significant technical obstacles to fully realising the benefits of the edge.

ATIP 3.1 improves operational efficiency and reduces costs incurred by telecom by providing an open-source, lightweight common telco cloud layer to host virtualised and container-based network functions. ATIP 3.1 also helps telcos to shorten innovation cycles and expand their customer base by providing a common CaaS platform to deliver telco and edge services to new customer segments, across various industries, with guaranteed performance and quality of service.

As an early and contributing member to Project Sylva, a cross-telco-industry effort to enable edge interoperability with a common open-source container-as-a-service (CaaS) layer, SUSE ATIP 3.1 is tightly aligned with the project’s specifications and architectural recommendations.

“SUSE ATIP 3.1 is a telco-optimised edge computing platform designed to help Communication Service Providers realise the benefits of cloud migration by adopting a single unified core stack, single toolchain and single skillset approach,” said Keith Basil, general manager of the SUSE Edge business unit. “ATIP is an open and flexible platform that supports the stringent performance requirements of telco workloads and allows CSPs to freely choose the best of breed vendors to deliver cloud-native telco networks of the future.”

Benefits of the SUSE ATIP 3.1 solution include:

Tailored validated designs: SUSE’s ATIP solution provides a flexible, telco-optimised platform with validated designs for CSPs and their ecosystem of vendors. ATIP supports both ARM and Intel platforms. The validated designs dramatically improve customer ramp-up time and ensure the performance of telecom networks.



Easily scaled and deployed: ATIP provides a management solution that is designed to easily deploy the full Telco cloud stack, from OS to network functions, and handle operations in a fully automated manner. ATIP 3.1 provides 24 months of long-term support.



Best-in-class security and compliance: ATIP builds on the accelerated and integrated risk management capabilities and certifications of SUSE’s underlying platforms. Compliance and security features within ATIP extend the value, applying best practices in configuration, delivery, and governance utilising these capabilities.



Built for the edge: More than a decade of working as a supplier to tier-1 network equipment providers means a mature high-performance edge runtime and a small-footprint edge stack with components purposely built for edge computing.



Better protection of customer investments: Using industry standard and vendor-neutral API for GitOps-based infrastructure and configuration management provides higher return on customer investment.

SUSE was recently named a leader in an ABI Research Competitive Ranking report on 5G cloud-native platforms: Kubernetes, Containers and CaaS Layer. The research recognises SUSE as a top implementer and innovator for incorporating innovations into its Kubernetes platform with an appreciation for the current needs of the telco industry. The report states SUSE’s combination of automated workloads, user-friendliness and extensibility of the platform suggests an overall innovative solution for CSPs.