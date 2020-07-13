Newgen launches Scanning Software— OmniScan Web 5.0

Read Article

Newgen Software has launched OmniScan Web 5.0 – an enhanced web version of its document scanning solution, designed for distributed high-volume office environments.

OmniScan Web 5.0 leverages Newgen’s core products—contextual content services (ECM) and intelligent process automation (BPM), to accelerate business processes by capturing data and translating it into actionable business information. The software enhances organizational efficiency by automating scanning and delivery of documents. It is enabled with remote distributed capture capabilities and can capture information from multiple sources, including physical documents and scanners. It extracts, analyzes, classifies, and validates the captured content and delivers it to the intended recipients.

“Reducing dependence on paper-based documents is critical in the digital world, where all transactions are being conducted in a contactless manner. The web version of our scanning software will help organizations foster a touchless environment by reducing paper usage, optimizing document management processes, and driving enterprise-wide digitization for better efficiency and enhanced customer experience,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Key features of the new version include:

· Integration with intelligent document classifier: Allows users to automatically classify documents based on structural and textual features

· Page movement: Provides more flexibility to users by facilitating movement between pages, from one record to another

· Integration with Newgen Record Management System (RMS): Empowers users to export records to Newgen RMS

· Barcode for each index: Enables users to extract a variety of barcode data using different symbols for different metadata fields

· NG Servlet-Whitelist: Maintains a database of API and allows only those APIs to execute, overcoming security risks

Newgen’s OmniScan Web 5.0 can be set up at the point of demand. Leveraging the software, enterprises can achieve high quality data output, reduced operating costs, better resource utilization, and improved information security.

