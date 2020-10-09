Newgen recognized for the first time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Read Article

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that it has been positioned as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

The report evaluated 18 different low code application platform vendors and has named Newgen for the first time. The complimentary copy of the Gartner report can be downloaded from the Newgen website.

“Enterprises today look for speed and agility, and we believe this recognition by Gartner validates our efforts towards empowering our customers in rapidly building and deploying applications with a low code platform. We are continuing to foster a culture of innovation and make our platform more intuitive for both IT and business developers,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Gartner estimates, “By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms.”

Newgen’s low code digital automation platform enables a modeling-driven environment to design and develop end-to-end applications and processes, reducing IT dependency, increasing process and operational efficiency, and delivering superior customer experience.

